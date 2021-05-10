Toledo's Denner one of MAC softball's best

May 9—The University of Toledo got a glimpse of the Dayna Denner show last season when she led the Rockets softball team with a .408 batting average, five home runs, 19 runs batted in, .690 slugging percentage, and .462 on-base percentage.

Now the rest of the Mid-American Conference is getting up to speed.

The Division II transfer from Ashland is at or near the top in nearly every statistical category as she makes her case for MAC player of the year: first in home runs (13), second in batting average (.447), second in doubles (16), second in slugging percentage (.911), second in on-base percentage (.569), and second in walks (30).

Denner ranks among the top 20 nationally in doubles, slugging, and OBP, and her batting average is No. 22. If the season ended today, she would establish a program record in slugging, tie the hitting mark, and sit second in home runs and doubles.

"What she's done this year is not surprising at all," UT coach Joe Abraham said. "I watched her play travel ball and I knew her numbers at Ashland. Plus, I came from D-II. We have a D-II transfer pitcher. We have a D-II transfer in right field. We have a D-II signee starting part-time for us. Even though I didn't recruit Dayna at Hillsdale, because we knew we weren't going to get her, we knew she would be a three hitter for us and hit .300 plus with power. There wasn't any doubt about it."

The acclimation period to Division I was nonexistent for Denner, whose best game in 2020 came against national power Tennessee when she went 4 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs, two runs scored, and was hit by a pitch.

"Initially, I was so nervous," Denner said. "I thought it was going to be a huge adjustment. But really, it's the same game. The adjustment was really easy. When the season got canceled, I was able to work my butt off. I was at the fields all the time. I had nothing else to do, so I was constantly hitting and constantly practicing. I expect it from myself because I know how hard I've worked for it."

Hitting hasn't always come naturally for Denner. She began her fastpitch career at 8 years old as a right-handed hitter, switching sides of the plate in the 11 to 12 age range to utilize her speed by being a step closer to first base and because few left-handed power hitters populate the softball ranks.

Denner hits every day of the week, watches video of her swing, and embraces facing good pitchers. The smallest tweak in her swing, stance, or timing can materialize into a hitting streak.

"She's strong, so she has the power," Abraham said. "She just hits rockets. She has a quick bat. It doesn't matter who the pitcher is, she just has that knack where she can barrel it up. It's hard to do at this level, but she seems to be able to do it no matter what. She has a great eye at the plate."

Despite an acclaimed career at Cuyahoga Heights High School that included 28 home runs, 187 RBIs, and 174 hits — all among the most in Ohio history — the two-time All-State selection did not receive any Division I offers. A competitive volleyball career prevented her from toiling on the grueling travel softball circuit, opting instead to play locally in Ohio.

But the lack of attention from major programs didn't cause disappointment because Denner knew no other way. Ashland's approval of working toward a nursing degree and playing softball, a rarity for college athletes, sweetened the pot.

"I was thrilled when I found out I could do that," said Denner, who's working toward her MBA at Toledo.

The path to northwest Ohio began after she tore her ACL as a sophomore. Denner followed it up with an All-American season, batting .400 and driving in a school-record 47 runs. But the fragility evoked a you-only-live-once response from Denner, who had always dreamed of playing Division I softball.

UT pitching coach Paige McMenemy was a former teammate, and after Denner talked to Abraham, she committed to the Rockets.

"It's been life-changing for me," Denner said. "I've always been a shy person. Coming to a big university, I've really blossomed. I've really appreciated coming to a big place and I've learned about a bigger culture."

In the dugout, Denner has been a culture creator for the 25-20 Rockets (15-14 MAC), lending her voice and ear to teammates while exhibiting leadership traits in her actions.

Not bad for someone who received scant attention from Division I programs.

"She's at least a year if not two years older than almost everybody else, and that shows in her maturity," Abraham said. "She's got a calm demeanor. A couple of the players say she's a motherly type figure. She's five years older than the freshmen, and you can really notice a difference. When I talk to Dayna, I feel like I'm having a regular adult conversation.

"Players look to the best player and see if they're buying in and, in part, deciding whether they should buy-in. That's just the way it is. When you have your best position player, without a doubt, in Dayna buying in and having fun and keeping everyone calm, that makes things a lot easier. I've had teams where that isn't the case, and it really makes things difficult."

First Published May 9, 2021, 1:55pm