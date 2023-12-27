Toledo vs. Wyoming: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2023 Arizona Bowl

Sep 30, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) scores a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys will face off against the Toledo Rockets on Dec. 30 in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. These teams have met twice before and the all-time series is tied 1-1.

The Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley has been performing remarkably well for Wyoming's offense this season. Peasley maintained a 60.6% completion percentage and has thrown for a total of 1,823 yards, scoring 20 touchdowns and only throwing five interceptions. Peasley's versatility has been noteworthy as he has managed to rush for 405 yards and score seven rushing touchdowns.

Running back Harrison Waylee has also been a valuable asset for the Cowboys, having rushed for 856 yards and scored five touchdowns so far this season.

Toledo has an overall record of 11-2 as they enter the Arizona Bowl. The Rockets' offense has been led by quarterback DeQuan Finn, who has thrown for 2,648 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Although Finn has entered the transfer portal, he will play with the Rockets in Arizona to finish the season.

2023 Arizona Bowl: Toledo Rockets vs. Wyoming Cowboys Predictions:

BetMGM: Wyoming will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Wyoming will win this bowl game with 52.1% confidence."

ESPN: Toledo has a 53% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Toledo Rockets have a 53.5% chance of beating the Wyoming Cowboys in the 2023 Arizona Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Rockets will win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Wyoming vs. Toledo is the Rockets (+136 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. Based on our analysis of the historical stats for this matchup, we prefer the over at 44.5 points."

College football bowl game rankings: The 41 postseason matchups from best to worst

2023 Arizona Bowl: Toledo Rockets vs. Wyoming Cowboys odds, betting lines

The Wyoming Cowboys are favorites to defeat the Toledo Rockets, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Wyoming (-3.5)

Moneyline: Wyoming (-185); Toledo (+150)

Over/under: 44.5

