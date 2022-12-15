Toledo vs. Liberty in Boca Raton Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

Mid-American Conference champion Toledo will look to put an exclamation point on its 2022 campaign in what should be an intriguing matchup against a Liberty team in transition.

Who will play in the Boca Raton Bowl?

Toledo vs. Liberty.

What day and where is the Boca Raton Bowl?

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida.

Will the Boca Raton Bowl be televised?

ESPN is airing the game.

Toledo’s continuity – coach Jason Candle is in his seventh full season – seemingly gives the Rockets the edge. Prediction: Toledo, 24-21.

Toledo vs. Liberty expert picks

Scooby Axson: Toledo

Jace Evans: Toledo

Paul Myerberg: Toledo

Erick Smith: Toledo

Eddie Timanus: Toledo

Dan Wolken: Liberty

Who is favored to win the Boca Raton Bowl?

How do Toledo and Liberty match up?

The Rockets secured their first MAC championship since 2017 with a 17-7 victory over Ohio earlier in December. On the other side, it was an odd campaign for Liberty. The Flames jumped out to an 8-1 start that peaked on Nov. 5 with a road win over Arkansas. They then dropped their last three games, falling to UConn, a bad Virginia Tech team and New Mexico State at home.

The Flames averaged 28.2 points per game, 68th in the country. Toledo led the MAC in scoring at 32.1 points per game, which was good enough for 39th nationally. Toledo finished 25th in total defense (331.8 yards allowed per game) and Liberty finished 33rd (345.3).

Who is the head coach of Liberty?

Coach Hugh Freeze, who went 34-15 over four seasons, then jumped back to the Southeastern Conference to take the Auburn job. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell was hired to replace Freeze, but co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Josh Aldridge will be the one leading the Flames for this game.

What is Toledo's quarterback?

Toledo QB Dequan Finn missed two games but still managed to throw 22 touchdowns, tied for second in the MAC, while rushing for the second-most yards on the team (608, with a team-high eight touchdowns on the ground).

Who are the other players to watch?

A few to keep a closer eye on.

DB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

The sophomore cornerback’s five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, were impressive. Even more mind-boggling was his nation-leading 20 passes defended. That’s an average of nearly two per game.

WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

The Flames offense took a step back in 2022 following the departure of QB Malik Willis, who was drafted by the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. But Douglas ranks in the top 30 nationally in both receptions (73) and yards (977). He also leads the team in touchdown grabs (six).

DL Durrell Johnson, Liberty

The stat that pops out for Johnson is his nation-leading 22.5 tackles for loss. That figure goes along with his eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

