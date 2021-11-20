Toledo roster for Winterfest alumni game announced

Nov. 20—The Toledo Walleye have announced the roster for the upcoming alumni game against the Detroit Red Wings alumni.

The exhibition game will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Winterfest event.

Eleven former Walleye players will be playing in the game: Kyle Rogers, Jeff Lerg, Evan Rankin, Kyle Bonis, Greg Wolfe, Justin Mercier, Scott Czarnowczan, Phil Rauch, Kyle Page, Dominic Osman, and Joel Chouinard.

Twelve former Toledo Storm players also will play in the event: Mike Whitton, Taylor Raszka, Doug Teskey, Bruce MacDonald, Pat Pylypuik, Andy Suhy, Chris Blight, Gordy Hunt, Rick Judson, Mark Deazeley, Nick Vitucci, and Rick Corriveau.

Three former Toledo Goaldiggers also are expected to participate: Rick Piche, Bill Joyce, and Jim McCabe.

The Detroit Red Wings alumni roster will be announced closer to the date of the game. The Red Wings team also will consist of former NHL players, as well as professional players from various international and North American leagues.

The exhibition contest will feature two 25-minute running time periods with a 20-minute intermission.

The alumni game is part of the Winterfest event in downtown Toledo that features a pair of Walleye games at Fifth Third Field. Toledo will host the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m. and will take on the Indy Fuel on Friday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m.

For more information, go to toledowalleye.com.