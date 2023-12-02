Toledo Rockets vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks preview: Predictions, odds for MAC Championship

Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (1) catches a pass for first down against Kent State Golden Flashes cornerback Alex Branch (28) during the second half of Miami's 23-3 victory.

The two best teams in the Mid-American Conference will face off in the MAC Championship, which features a rematch of the two schools' Week 8 clash.

The Toledo Rockets (11-1) "host" the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) at Ford Field in Detroit for an all-Ohio battle to determine MAC supremacy. Toledo and Miami first met this season on Oct. 21, when the Rockets spoiled the RedHawks' homecoming game in a 21-17 victory. Miami starting quarterback Brett Gabbert went down with a season-ending leg injury in the loss.

Outside of that game, their seasons have been nearly identical. Both schools lost to a Power 5 opponent in Week 1 to start the year, and Miami's loss to Toledo is the only other loss between the two over the final 12 weeks.

Here's everything there is to know ahead of Saturday's MAC Championship face-off.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) MAC Championship predictions

Winners and Whiners: Toledo will win and cover

Paul Biagioli writes, "Toledo has the top passer, and rusher in the conference... If Miami Ohio had Gabbert at quarterback, eight points would look great, but they have not been able to move the ball through the air since he left."

Sporting News: Toledo covers spread in win

Caleb Tallman writes, "Without Gabbert, though, the Rockets will not only win the rematch, but they likely win more comfortably this time around. Expect Peny Boone to get over 100 all-purpose yards to make up for the only MAC team he has not done that against this season and be the MAC Championship Game MVP."

VSiN: Points will be hard to come by

Adam Burke writes, "I like the Under 44 here, as I don’t think Miami finds much offensive success and the RedHawks were able to adjust and keep Toledo at bay in the first meeting."

Dimers.com: Toledo 25, Miami (OH) 20

Kevin Hansen writes, "While Toledo is more likely to win the game, according to DimersBOT, betting on Miami Ohio moneyline is the best option due to the 7.5% edge found when comparing our data-led probabilities to the sportsbooks' odds currently on offer."

ESPN: Toledo will win as favorites in the MAC Championship

ESPN Analytics give the Rockets a 60.2% chance to win and take back-to-back MAC titles. They give Miami (OH) a 39.8% chance to win as underdogs at Ford Field in Detroit.

NCAAF odds: Toledo vs. Miami (OH) MAC Championship lines, odds

Toledo is favored to defeat Miami, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Odds as of Thursday morning.

Spread: Toledo (-7.5)

Moneyline: Toledo (-300); Miami (+240)

Over/under: 44

Toledo Rockets vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks: How to watch 2023 MAC Championship

When: Saturday, Dec. 2, Noon ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

