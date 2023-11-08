Toledo Rockets vs. Eastern Michigan: Predictions, how to watch and odds

Midweek MACtion is back on Wednesday night when the Toledo Rockets (8-1, 5-0 MAC) host Eastern Michigan (4-5, 2-3 MAC) at the start of Week 11 of the college football season.

Toledo has been white-hot this season and still on an active, eight-game win streak after dropping its first game of the season by two points to Illinois. Most recently, the Rockets defeated the Buffalo Bulls at home, 31-13.

Eastern Michigan's season has been a bit rockier. After starting the season 2-1, the Eagles have dropped four of their previous six games including two straight to MAC opponents coming into this week. In Week 9, they lost to intrastate rival Western Michigan, 45-21, before a Week 10 bye.

Here's everything to know about the Wednesday night matchup between Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn (7) passes during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders: Colorado head coach on play-calling for sliding Colorado football team: 'Let that go man'

Toledo Rockets vs. Eastern Michigan predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 19

Seth Orlemann writes, "BET OVER 46.5 (-110).

"Both teams have high-powered offenses. Eastern Michigan has scored less than 21 only 1 time in the last 5 weeks while Toledo has scored under 21 in just 1 of its 9 total games this season. Toledo has given up at least 31 points in 2 of its last 3 home games while the Eagles have given up at least 21 points in all 4 of their road games."

Action Network: Take the points for Eastern Michigan

Eric Caselton writes, "While Toledo holds a big edge on the ground against a weak Eastern Michigan run defense, I think the history of this matchup matters. Eastern Michigan has played one-score games against Toledo in four of their last five matchups. I think the Eagles can find enough success on the ground to hang around in what should be a low-scoring ground-and-pound game for both teams.

"Give me EMU at +19."

Pickswise: Lay the points for Toledo

Sam Avellone writes, "Toledo seems to be the most complete team in the MAC this year, and while the Rockets typically have a game or two where they trip over themselves – I’m not sure this is the game. I expect the Rockets to run away with this one in their final home game of the season and power-rate this game as high as -21.5. I’ll lay the points with Toledo."

Covers.com: Bet on Toledo's white-hot offense to keep it rolling

Andrew Caley writes, "I’m looking at Toledo to go Over its team total which is sitting at 32.5. The Rockets average 34.4 points per game and have topped this number in three of their last six games overall. Additionally, the nature of their running offense allows them to keep the same game plan even if they get up big.

"My best bet: Toledo team total Over 32.5"

ESPN: Toledo has an 88.2% chance to win at home

ESPN Analytics mark Toledo as a heavy favorite at home, but the Eagles still have an 11.8% chance to win.

College Football Playoff: Ohio State holds off Georgia for top spot after Week 10 action

NCAAF odds Week 11: Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Toledo Rockets

Toledo are favorites to defeat Eastern Michigan, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Toledo (-19.5)

Moneyline: Toledo (-1200); Buffalo (+750)

Over/under: 45.5

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Toledo: TV channel and streaming

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio

Cable TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app, FuboTV

How to watch: Catch college football action with a Fubo subscription

Toledo football schedule and results

All times eastern.

Week 1: Toledo 28 - 30 Illinois FINAL

Week 2: Toledo 71 - 3 Texas Southern FINAL

Week 3: Toledo 21 - 17 San Jose State FINAL

Week 4: Toledo 49 - 31 Western Michigan FINAL

Week 5: Toledo 35 - 33 Northern Illinois FINAL

Week 6: Toledo 41 - 24 UMass FINAL

Week 7: Toledo 13 - 6 Ball State FINAL

Week 8: Toledo 21 - 17 Miami (OH) FINAL

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Toledo 31 - 13 Buffalo, FINAL

Week 11: Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan, Wednesday, Nov. 8, TBD, TBD

Week 12: Toledo @ Bowling Green, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., TBD

Week 13: Toledo @ Central Michigan, Friday, Nov. 24, Noon, TBD

Eastern Michigan football schedule and results

All times eastern.

Week 1: Eastern Michigan 33 - 23 Howard FINAL

Week 2: Eastern Michigan 6 - 25 Minnesota FINAL

Week 3: Eastern Michigan 19 - 17 Massachusetts FINAL

Week 4: Eastern Michigan 0 - 21 Jacksonville State FINAL

Week 5: Eastern Michigan 23 - 26 Central Michigan FINAL

Week 6: Eastern Michigan 24 - 10 Ball State FINAL

Week 7: Eastern Michigan 28 - 14 Kent State FINAL

Week 8: Eastern Michigan 13 - 20 Northern Illinois FINAL

Week 9: Eastern Michigan 45 - 21 Western Michigan FINAL

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Eastern Michigan @ Toledo, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Week 12: Eastern Michigan vs. Akron, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Week 13: Eastern Michigan @ Buffalo, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 7/7:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan football: predictions, odds, schedule