Toledo Rockets Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Toledo Rockets Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Toledo Rockets Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Toledo Schedule

Jamal Hines, LB Sr.

A three-time All-MAC selection – Third team in 2019, Second team in 2020, and First team in 2021 – he started out with 49 tackles with three sacks and two interceptions as a freshman, and he improved from there.

A 6-3, 250-pound hybrid on the outside, he has made 218 tackles, with 16.5 sacks and 37 tackles for loss with three interceptions, ten broken up passes, and 13 quarterback hurries in four seasons.

Dequan Finn, QB Soph.

6-2, 198. 144-of-263, 2,067 yards (58%), 18 TD, 2 INT, and 111 carries for 505 yards, 9 TDs last year.

Desjuan Johnson, LB Sr.

6-3, 255. 146 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 30.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 14 quarterback hurries in four seasons. Two-time Second Team All-MAC.

Maxen Hook, S Soph.

6-0, 190. 95 tackles, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes last season. Third Team All-MAC.

Dyontae Johnson, LB Sr.

6-2, 230. 164 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 14.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 5 broken up passes, 6 quarterback hurries in four seasons. Third Team All-MAC.

Devin Maddox, WR Jr.

5-9, 175. 69 catches, 871 yards (12.6 ypc), 10 TD. 14 punt returns, 8.7 yards per return. Second Team All-MAC punt returner.

Nate Bauer, S Jr.

6-0, 195. 120 tackles, 1.5 sack, 10.5 TFL, 3 INT, 3 broken up passes. 2020 Second Team All-MAC.

Nick Rosi, OT Jr.

6-4, 290. All-MAC-caliber blocker who started out as a left guard, turned into a great right tackle, and is back after missing all of last year hurt.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB Soph.

6-0, 180. 41 tackles, 8 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack, 2 TFL in two seasons.

Judge Culpepper, DT Jr.

6-4, 290. 8 tackles, 1 sack in two years at Penn State. 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes for Toledo last year.

