Toledo rallies past Western Michigan; plus GLIAC, MIAA scores

TOLEDO — Peny Boone ran for a career-high 211 yards including two fourth-quarter touchdowns, backup quarterback Tucker Gleason threw for two scores and Toledo defeated Western Michigan, 49-31, on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Boone’s 54-yard run to the Western Michigan 1-yard line set up Connor Walendzak’s score for a 35-31 lead. Boone added a 19-yard score to extend the lead to 11 points with nine minutes remaining then a 2-yard score in the final minute.

Toledo (3-1, 1-0) trailed, 24-14, at halftime and starting quarterback Dequan Finn left with an injury early in the third quarter. Gleason came on to throw a pair of TD passes in the quarter for a 28-24 lead. WMU (1-3, 0-1) took the lead back with a CJ Hester 1-yard run before Toledo’s final three touchdowns.

Gleason and Finn both threw for two scores though Finn was intercepted twice. Jerjuan Newton had three TD catches.

Jalen Buckley ran for 190 yards on 29 carries and two scores for the Broncos.

Each team had four turnovers. Keni-H Lovely forced a fumble and returned it 16 yards for a WMU touchdown and Tate Hallock added two interceptions and a forced fumble. Emanuel McNeil-Warren had an interception and forced a fumble for the Rockets.

GLIAC

Davenport University 55, William Jewell College (Mo.) 27: Jason Whittaker was 13-26 for 206 yards and a touchdown to lead host Davenport (3-0). Myren Harris had 129 yards rushing and a 75-yard fourth quarter touchdown run to close out the win. Peyton Brown also caught six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Truman State (Mo.) 41, Wayne State 7: The host Warriors fell behind, 27-0, before running back Kendall Williams scored the only touchdown for Wayne State (1-2). Jayden Waddell was 8-11 for 98 yards in split duty at quarterback and rushed for 25 yards on the ground.

Michigan Tech 34, Upper Iowa 31: Drew Wyble hit a 30-yard field goal in the final 30 seconds for visiting Michigan Tech (3-0). Ethan Champney caught one and threw another on a trick play on his only offensive touches to lead the way. William Marano ran for 147 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Alex Fries completes 11 of 20 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Quincy (Ill.) 45, Northern Michigan 27: Mariano Valenti was 34 of 49 passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns and a rushing touchdown for visiting NMU (0-4). Quincy quarterback Drake Dravis matched the output with 353 yards and four total touchdowns. It didn't help that the Wildcats lost two fumbles.

Indianapolis 35, Saginaw Valley State 10: Jairus Grissom was 13-23 for 131 yards and one touchdown for host Saginaw Valley State (2-2). Grissom found wide receiver Kevin Swift on the final drive of the game to make the score more respectable. Indianapolis' Gavin Sukup was 11-for-20 for 232 yards passing and two touchdowns and the defense forced two turnovers.

MIAA

Albion 30, Wisconsin Stevens-Point 7: Luke Lovell completed 19 of 31 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns for host Albion (4-0). Kyle Bristow caught both touchdowns and also had 122 yards. James Bloomfield scored a touchdown on the ground and on defense, Nick Fannon forced a fumble.

Alma 48, Wittenberg (Ohio) 28: Alma (4-0) jumped out to a 17-0 lead on the road and never wavered. Carter St. John was 22-25 for 323 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. Eddie Williams also rushed for 87 yards. Three Scot defenders had interceptions.

Hope 54, Northwestern-St. Paul (Minn.) 17: Zach Trainor completed 13 passes for 200 yards and rushed for 45 yards and four total for host Hope (3-1). Chance Strickland added 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground and receiver Grant Holtzer caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Backup quarterbacks Chase Brown and Ben Wellmen also threw touchdown passes in the second half.

Greenville (Ill.) 38, Adrian 35: Adrian (1-3) yielded a fourth-quarter touchdown on the road. Andrew Thomas (35 yards) and Keont Townsend (34 yards) each had an interception return for a touchdown. Running backs Tejay Moore and Nick Sutka combined for 123 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

