Toledo OL Vinny Sciury schedules visit with Auburn

Auburn football is looking to boost its passing efficiency by adding wide receivers and possibly another quarterback from the transfer portal. The Tigers are also trying to add protection for pass plays to develop correctly.

According to a report by Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover, former Toledo offensive lineman Vinny Sciury is set to visit the Plains this weekend.

Sciury was considered to be the No. 67 overall recruit from Ohio during the 2020 recruiting cycle, and the No. 113 overall guard according to 247Sports. However, the Massillon, Ohio native has boosted his stock in the four seasons that he has been a part of the Toledo Rockets’ roster.

Sciury was the Rockets’ top-graded pass blocker this season according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 89.4, which ranks No. 12 nationally. He was second on the team in snaps with 838, and he was involved in 378 plays where quarterback pressure could occur. He performed well in those situations by allowing just one sack and seven total quarterback pressures.

Auburn had great success in boosting its offensive line last season through the transfer portal and is looking to continue that success this season. Auburn has added JUCO offensive line transfer Seth Wilfred to its 2024 class and has also hosted Memphis OL Mack Pounders for a visit.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire