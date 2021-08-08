Toledo Magazine: State of Eight President's Cup turns back the clock on baseball

Aug. 8—Base ball is a gentleman's sport.

Or, at least, it was back in the 1860s, when players who called themselves "ballists" were developing the rules of the burgeoning pastime and the sport was two words. If a player caught the ball on a single bound, they agreed it was an out, for example; pitching was exclusively underhand, and when it came to circling the bases, no one ran through first or tried to straight steal.

And, of course, through it all they behaved like the gentleman-athletes they were.

"So there's no cursing, no arguing, no spitting," Jonathan Franks said.

He's about as much of an expert as a person can be more than a century and a half later: Franks, 35, routinely turns back the clock on the game as captain of the Spiegel Grove Squires. Most recently that was at the State of Eight Presidents' Cup, which drew vintage base ball teams from around the state to Fremont's Spiegel Grove on July 31 and Aug. 1.

The Cleveland Blues Base Ball Club ultimately beat the Squires for the title.

The Spiegel Grove Squires, the vintage team based at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont, hosted the one-off tournament, in conjunction with the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums and the Sandusky County Bicentennial Committee. It fit into broader bicentennial celebrations for the county, which, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, is now technically celebrating in its 201st year, said Joan Eckermann, special events and volunteer coordinator for the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.

Organizers invited teams across the state to represent each of the eight presidents who represented Ohio in the Oval Office. The Squires, of course, represented Fremont's Hayes.

"The different presidents might not have been from right where all the vintage base ball teams are, but we tried to match up as closely as we could," Ms. Eckermann said. "We had to stretch that a little bit."

The State of Eight President's Cup amped up the competition level a bit for teams like the Squires, who are used to a season's worth of home and away games — and, especially on their home field, are also used to fielding questions from the spectators while they're on the bench.

The umpires, or arbiters, are around for those questions as well; they know how to engage the families who come out to catch a few innings or an entire game at no cost on the grounds.

The Squires' next home game is at 1 p.m. Sept. 12.

Franks can usually be seen out in left field at Spiegel Grove, which he's been covering for 14 years. The position isn't a lingering preference from his days in the uniform of the Fremont Ross Little Giants, he said, but a lingering assignment from his earliest days with the Squires, when his older teammates figured they could put his youth to good use running around the outfield.

He's been around the game longer than that, though.

"I used to go watch the Squires when I was 5 or 6 with my grandma and grandpa," he said.