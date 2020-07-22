Toledo football coach Jason Candle tests positive for COVID-19

University of Toledo head football coach Jason Candle has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced the news Wednesday and said Candle will self-isolate for the next 10 days. Candle, who is not experiencing any symptoms, was “exposed by an individual outside the athletic department who tested positive,” Toledo said in a news release.

“I recently tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I have not experienced any symptoms,” Candle said in a statement. “I appreciate all the doctors and medical workers who are on the front lines battling the virus. I look forward to returning to the team after meeting safety guidelines. Go Rockets!”

Candle is believed to be the first FBS head coach to test positive for the coronavirus. Zac Alley, an assistant coach at Boise State, tested positive for the virus in April.

Candle will resume his coaching duties after meeting local isolation guidelines. The university said it will work with local health authorities to “determine if any further steps are required.”

Candle is entering his fifth season as Toledo’s head coach. He has a 34-19 (21-11 MAC) record with the program, including a MAC title in 2017. Before being elevated to head coach, Candle served as an offensive assistant for the Rockets from 2009 to 2015.

Toledo head coach Jason Candle announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

