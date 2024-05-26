Toledo falls to Warden in state semifinal

May 25—Box Score

At Gateway Sports Complex (Yakima)

COUGARS 17, RIVERHAWKS 6 (6 inn.)

Warden 430 118 — 17

Toledo 011 031 — 6

TOL Pitching — Holter 6 IP, 11 H, 17 R (13 ER), 9 BB, 6 K. Highlights — Davis 2-4, R; Q. Norberg 2-4, 2B, R; Z. Norberg 3-3, RBI, Holter 3-3, 2 RBI.

YAKIMA — Toledo's quest for a state championship came to an end on Saturday morning in Yakima, as the Riverhawks fell to Warden 17-6 in a 2B State Semifinal.

"Walks, hits, and errors," Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. "Some mental errors, some physical errors ... A lot of the close plays didn't go our way."

The Riverhawks fell behind early, as Warden took a 7-0 lead in the first two innings.

Toledo was able to chip away, first scoring in the second and third before back-to-back RBI singles from Zaya Norberg and Peyton Holter got the Riverhawks within four in the fifth.

Warden pulled away in the sixth, however, scoring eight in the inning to put the game into run-rule territory.

Norberg and Holter both collected three hits, and they combined for three runs batted in. Brynn Davis and Quyn Norberg tallied two hits each, and they both scored a run.

Toledo is still alive for a third- or fourth-place finish, but it'll first need to defeat Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in a consolation semifinal. The winner of that game will advance to the third-place game.

"We kept battling, and I think we're going to continue to battle and play hard in the next game," Davis said. "I do think this team will reset and start over ... We'll battle."