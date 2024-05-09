Toledo falls into early deficit in loss to R/SB

May 8—BOX SCORE

At South Bend

RAVENS 11, RIVERHAWKS 3

Toledo 000 030 0 — 3

R/SB 513 200 X — 11

TOL Pitching — Carver (L) 5 IP, 11 H, 11 R (7 ER), 3 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Seely 2-3, RBI; Z. Norberg 2-3; T. Miller 1-3, 2B, RBI, R

The Riverhawks dug themselves into a hole they couldn't get out of in an 11-3 non-league loss to the Ravens on Wednesday night in the penultimate game of their regular season.

Toledo (15-4) will close with a potential Class 2B District 4 matchup down the line in Ocosta on Thursday. It has already locked up the No. 2 seed to represent the C2BL in the tournament.

All three of the Riverhawks' runs came in the top of the fifth. Taysia Miller roped an RBI double and was followed by back-to-back run-scoring singles off the bats of Ellie Seely and Rahkelle Miller. Raymond/South Bend ran out of the gates with five in the first and took control from there.

Seely and Zaya Norberg each recorded two hits for Toledo.