Toledo easily takes two over Toutle Lake

May 8—Box Score

At Toledo

Game 1 (League)

RIVERHAWKS 17, DUCKS 4 (5 inn.)

Toutle Lake 400 00 — 4

Toledo 381 5X — 17

TOL Pitching — Holter 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 8 K Highlights — Q. Norberg 3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Hurley 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Z. Norberg 2-4, 3 RBI, R; Carver 3-3, 2 RBI, 3 R; T. Miller 3-3, 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R

Game 2 (Non-League)

RIVERHAWKS 19, DUCKS 4 (3 inn.)

Toutle Lake301 — 4

Toledo(11)71 — 19

TOL Pitching — Carver 3 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Highlights — Seely 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Holter 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; R. Miller 3-3, RBI, 2 R; Carver 2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R

It didn't take long for the Toledo softball team to come away with two wins on Tuesday, as the Riverhawks dominated Toutle Lake, 17-4 and 19-4, in a doubleheader.

The Ducks got to Toledo starter Peyton Holter in the first inning of Game 1, tagging her for four runs, but Holter settled in and didn't allow another run.

The Toledo offense quickly took control, scoring three in the first to trim the deficit before putting up eight in the second. Six more runs across the third and fourth was more than enough to end the game early.

Quyn Norberg went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, while Zaya Norberg also tallied three RBIs. Taysia Miller went 3 for 3 with two extra-base hits, and she also brought home three runs.

It was a similar story in Game 2, as the Riverhawks (15-3, 7-2 C2BL) scored 11 in the first inning after Toutle Lake took an early lead, and they added on with seven in the second and the final run in the third.

Ellie Seely went 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs batted in, while Brenna Carver drilled two doubles and drove in four runs and got the win in the circle. Holter and Rahkelle Miller both went 3 for 3 and combined for four more RBIs.

With Adna's win over Morton-White Pass, the Riverhawks are locked into the No. 2 spot in the C2BL.

They'll wrap up their regular season with trips to Raymond-South Bend on Wednesday and Ocosta on Thursday.