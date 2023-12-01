Toledo Central Catholic football wins second consecutive OHSAA state championships

CANTON — Winning the turnover battle helped Toledo Central Catholic High School football team claim its second consecutive state championship.

The Fighting Irish turned an interception, a fumbled punt return and a fumbled snap on a punt attempt into three touchdowns to defeat Columbus Bishop Watterson 27-7 in the OHSAA Division III state title game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Irish have won 31 straight games.

Running back Marquan Braswell did the heavy lifting for the Irish offense. Braswell ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns for TCC.

TCC has won five state championships since 2005 under head coach Greg Dempsey.

Watterson was limited to 139 yards of total offense.

This is a developing story. Check back later for reaction and more details on the game.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Toledo Central Catholic wins OHSAA state championship