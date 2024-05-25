Toledo blows past Ocosta in state tournament opener

May 24—Box Score

At Gateway Sports Complex (Yakima)

RIVERHAWKS 14, WILDCATS 0 (5 inn.)

Toledo003 38 — 14

Ocosta000 00 — 0

TOL Pitching — Holter 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K. Highlights — Q. Norberg 3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Z. Norberg 2-3, 2 2B, RBI, BB, R; Davis 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R

Toledo began its state tournament run with a bang on Friday, as the Riverhawks topped Ocosta 14-0 in the opening round of the 2B State Tournament in Yakima.

The Riverhawks had no trouble hitting Ocosta's Jessie Gilbert, who held Toledo to just one run in nine innings in the district tournament last Wednesday.

The Riverhawks (20-6) opened the scoring with three consecutive RBI base hits in the top of the third, and they added three more in the fourth. They blew the game open with an eight-run fifth, capped by a three-run home run from Quyn Norberg.

Toledo coach Jeff Davis said that the Riverhawks were confident in facing Gilbert again, and they put an emphasis on facing velocity in their practices leading up to the game.

"It starts with that mindset of the girls believing in themselves," Davis said. "I think the extra hours paid off ... It was our day."

Norberg finished 3 for 4 at the plate with four runs batted in, while Zaya Norberg hit two doubles and drove in a run of her own. Brynn Davis also collected a pair of hits and drove in a pair.

In the circle, Peyton Holter did more than enough to earn the win, as she allowed just two hits in five shutout innings. The Riverhawks were flawless behind her in the field, not committing a single error.

With the win, Toledo is through to the double-elimination part of the tournament, starting with a quarterfinal against No. 2 Okanogan at 2 p.m. on Friday.