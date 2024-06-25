He’s Told Southampton And He’s Told Us – Club Supremo Clear On Saints Star’s Desire

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has insisted his side want to agree a loan deal with Russell Martin’s Southampton this summer to keep hold of Saints attacker Paul Onuachu, with the player also in favour.

Saints loaned the striker to Trabzonspor last season and he shone in Turkey, catching the eye with his goalscoring exploits, despite injury and the Africa Cup of Nations interrupting his campaign.

There is serious interest from clubs in Turkey in him this summer, with Trabzonspor pushing hard to be able to bring him back.

Dogan insists that he has heard from Onuachu that he wants to stay at Trabzonspor, something that he knows the player has also informed Southampton about.

The club supremo is clear that efforts to agree a new loan deal with Southampton are continuing.

Dogan said via Turkish broadcaster A Spor: “We want to add Onuachu to our squad again on loan.

“Onuachu conveyed his wish to stay at Trabzonspor to us and his club.”

Southampton would favour selling Onuachu as they look to recoup the money they paid to Belgian side Genk for his services in the January 2023 transfer window.