I Told You – Richard Keys Weighs In On Erik ten Hag Decision

Richard Keys has slammed Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe for deciding to stick with Erik ten Hag this summer.

Following an end-of-season review, Manchester United have decided against sacking Ten Hag despite suggestions that he would be moved on regardless of the result of the FA Cup final at the end of last season.

Manchester United met a number of managerial candidates but eventually decided to stick with Ten Hag following a couple of weeks of indecision.

However, Keys insisted that it was not a vote of confidence in favour of the Dutchman as Manchester United actively spoke with others to find a replacement for him.

He slammed Ratcliffe for the final decision and believes nothing has changed under the new minority owner at Old Trafford.

Keys took to X and wrote: “It’s hardly a vote of confidence, is it? ‘You can stay because no one wants to work for us’.

“I told you nothing would change under Sunny Jim.

“What a shambles.”

Manchester United will now try to focus on restructuring the squad and provide Ten Hag a better base to work with next season.