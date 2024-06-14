He’s Told Our Boss – Club Supremo Says Southampton Man Wants Move

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has struck an upbeat note regarding doing a deal with Southampton this summer, lifting the lid on a conversation between the club’s boss and the player in question.

The Turkish side raided Russell Martin’s Southampton last summer to take Paul Onuachu to the Black Sea coast on loan and he struck 15 times in just 21 Turkish Super Lig games.

They want him back for next term, but have had issues reaching an agreement with Southampton due to Saints’ demands; nevertheless, Trabzonspor have not given up.

Dogan revealed that Onuachu expressed his intention to work with Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci beyond this season, while also explaining that the talks are centred upon a new loan agreement.

“Onuachu told our coach that he wants to work with him”, Dogan was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Fotomac.

“He wants to stay in Trabzonspor.

“His club want £15m.

“We are in talks on re-loaning.”

Trabzonspor are not the only club interested in Onuachu as Besiktas and Saints sister club Goztepe are also mooted as possible destinations.

Southampton are currently in talks with the Turkish outfit and it is suggested that Trabzonspor are considering several options to sign Onuachu.