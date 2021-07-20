Tokyo's COVID officer says some risks for athletes

Speaking at a news conference at the Tokyo 2020 main press centre, the officer was responding to a question about the particular risks for athletes taking part in team sports such as soccer. The Japanese men's soccer team is set to play its first match against South Africa on Thursday (July 22), a team who have confirmed that three members of their squad have the virus.

When asked about the massive opposition to the games in Japan, the Secretary-General of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Tsuyoshi Fukui said that "there are various different opinions, we are aware of that."