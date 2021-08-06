Tokyo Updates: Korda Leads Golf, US Runs for Women's Marathon Gold originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Can Team USA enter triple digits in its total medal count during Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics?

The women’s marathon kicks off with Aliphine Tuliamuk leading the way for runners, Nelly Korda will look to take home gold in the women’s golf tournament, and more in the home stretch of the Tokyo Games.

Tune in to NBC’s primetime coverage, and see live updates below from Day 15 of the Olympics:

United States Enters Day 15 With 98 Medals

After 14 days of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Team USA has earned 98 medals — 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze.

Behind the U.S. sits China with 79 medals, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 62, Great Britain with 58 and host country Japan with 51.

Only China has more gold medals than the United States with 36.

Women’s Marathon Begins With Team USA Running for Gold

The women’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics takes place Friday evening, with three Americans hoping to follow up on the U.S. performance in 2016, when Shalane Flanagan and Desiree Linden both finished in the top 10.

Aliphine Tuliamuk leads Team USA after qualifying for the Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in February 2020. This past January, she gave birth to her daughter, Zoe.

Molly Seidel had never run a competitive marathon until she placed second at the 2020 trials to qualify for Tokyo. The third American in the women’s marathon is Sally Jepkosgei Kipyego, an Olympian in 2012 for Kenya who became a U.S. citizen in 2017. She won silver in the 10,000m in London.

The race has been moved up to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Team USA’s Nelly Korda Still Leads Women’s Gold Tournament

American golfer Nelly Korda remains in the lead as the women’s Olympic golf tournament enters its final round.

Korda finished Round 3 at -15, while India’s Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12. There is a four-way tie for bronze at -10 between Australia’s Lydia Ko and Hannah Green, Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan’s Mone Inami.

Round 4 of the tournament was moved up due to the weather in Tokyo, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.