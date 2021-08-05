Tokyo Updates: Klineman, Ross Play For Gold; Korda Leads Women's Golf originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics is here, and the United States holds a solid lead on the medal count board.

It’s an exciting day for the women of Team USA: Nelly Korda has a four-stroke lead in the women’s golf tournament, beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Australia in the gold medal match, and both the women’s basketball and indoor volleyball teams will play in the semifinals.

Watch NBC’s primetime coverage of the Olympics, and scroll down for live updates of everything happening in Tokyo on Day 14 of the Games:

Team USA Enters Tokyo Day 14 With 91 Medals

As we start the home stretch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the United States leads with 91 medals entering Day 14 of competition.

Team USA has won 29 gold, 35 silver and 27 bronze medals.

Behind the U.S. sits China with 74 medals, including a Games-high 34 gold. Following China is the Russian Olympic Committee with 58 medals, Great Britain with 51 and Japan with 46.

Nelly Korda Starts Women’s Golf Round 3 With Four-Stroke Lead

The women’s golf tournament is set to resume with Round 3 on Thursday evening.

American Nelly Korda has a four-stroke lead after a spectacular Round 2. The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par, and now sits atop the leaderboard at –13 through 36 holes.

Behind her tied for second at –9 are Denmark’s Emily Pedersen and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, as well as India’s Aditi Ashok. Americans Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang are tied for 11th at 4-under par.

Nelly Korda won’t tee off until 8:18 p.m. ET, but the action begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Alix Klineman and April Ross Play For the Women’s Beach Volleyball Gold Medal

Team USA’s April Ross and Alix Klineman will take on Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the beach volleyball gold medal match tonight.

The “A Team” hasn’t lost a match in Tokyo, and could join Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings as the second duo in American women’s beach volleyball history to go undefeated in a single Olympics.

Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, will look to add a gold to her hardware collection after winning a silver in London and bronze in Rio. Regardless of the outcome, Ross, 39, will surpass Walsh Jennings as the oldest woman to win an Olympic beach volleyball medal.

After Klineman made the switch from indoor to beach volleyball in 2017, this will be her first Olympic medal.

The gold medal game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET.