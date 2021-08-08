Tokyo Updates: Closing Ceremony Marks End Of Olympics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tokyo Updates: Closing Ceremony Marks End Of Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
After 16 days of Olympic competition, it’s time to extinguish the flame in Tokyo and say goodbye to the host nation Japan. The Japanese will get a chance to celebrate their music and culture with several Closing Ceremony performances, and we’ll also hear from the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the IOC President.
The Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is underway. Follow along for live updates:
Team USA Selects Javelin Thrower Kara Winger as Flag Bearer
In her fourth and final Olympics, Kara Winger will have the honor of leading Team USA into the Olympic Stadium for the last time during the Closing Ceremony.
The 35-year-old finished 17th in qualifying in her event and is captain of the U.S. Track and Field team.
Closing Ceremony Will Follow Official Schedule
Here’s the order of events you can expect at the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony:
Entrance of the Head of State, Crown Prince Akishino, and IOC President, Thomas Bach
Playing of the National Anthem
Entry of Nations’ Flags
Parade of Athletes
Victory Ceremonies
Introduction of the Athletes’ Commission’s Newly-Elected Members and Recognition of the Volunteers
Moment of Remembrance
Playing of the Greek National Anthem
Lowering the Olympic Flag
Flag Handover Ceremony
Next Host City Creative Presentation
OCOG President’s Speech
IOC President’s Speech
Extinguishing the Olympic Flame