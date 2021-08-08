Tokyo Updates: Closing Ceremony Marks End Of Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After 16 days of Olympic competition, it’s time to extinguish the flame in Tokyo and say goodbye to the host nation Japan. The Japanese will get a chance to celebrate their music and culture with several Closing Ceremony performances, and we’ll also hear from the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the IOC President.

The Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is underway. Follow along for live updates:

Team USA Selects Javelin Thrower Kara Winger as Flag Bearer

In her fourth and final Olympics, Kara Winger will have the honor of leading Team USA into the Olympic Stadium for the last time during the Closing Ceremony.

The 35-year-old finished 17th in qualifying in her event and is captain of the U.S. Track and Field team.

Closing Ceremony Will Follow Official Schedule

Here’s the order of events you can expect at the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: