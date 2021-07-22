Tokyo Olympics TV schedule: Soccer dominates Thursday action ahead of Friday's opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics aren't officially underway until Friday's opening ceremony.

But the Games have already begun with team sports like softball and soccer starting group play prior to Friday's festivities. If you're yearning for some Olympics competition and you're a soccer fan, then you're in luck.

Thursday's slate is packed with group play action with eight games available to watch across NBC's network of channels that include NBC, NBCSN, USA, CNBC, the Olympic Channel, the Golf Channel, Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Thursday's soccer action will take place across NBCSN, USA and the Olympic Channel. If you're looking beyond Thursday's slate, check out our complete viewer's guide or the full NBC Olympics TV listings.

Soccer dominates the Olympics schedule on Thursday. (Reuters/Henry Romero)

If you're looking to watch something other than soccer, then you'll have to sit tight — unless, that is, Rowing is your game. Rowing heats will air on Thursday in primetime on NBSCN. And that will be it for televised action prior to the opening ceremony.

Here's the full slate for Thursday, starting with Egypt vs. Spain in men's soccer starting at 3:30 ET. Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the the United States' Eastern time zone. So get your coffee ready.

3:30 a.m ET

Men's Soccer: Egypt vs. Spain, Olympic Channel

4 a.m. ET

Men's Soccer: New Zealand vs. South Korea, NBCSN

Men's Soccer: Mexico vs. France, USA

5:30 a.m.

Men's Soccer: Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia, Olympic Channel

6:30 a.m.

Men's Soccer: Argentina vs. Australia, Olympic Channel

7 a.m.

Men's Soccer Japan vs. South Africa, NBCSN

7:30 a.m.

Men's Soccer: Brazil vs. Germany, USA

8:30 a.m.

Men's Soccer: Honduras vs. Romania, Olympic Channel

7:30 p.m.

Rowing Qualifying Heats, NBCSN

