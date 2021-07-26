Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Monday: Big swimming finals, USA men look to crack gymnastics podium
Two days of medal events are in the books, and the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing.
Monday will see another loaded slate with men's gymnastics taking center stage in the team finals. Team USA qualified a distant fourth behind medal favorites Japan, China and Russia. After qualifying, two-time Olympic veteran Sam Mikulak said that making the podium would require “a really flawless competition for us and a horrible competition for them" for Team USA to earn a medal.
Can they pull off the upset? You'll have two chances to watch. Get up early and stream here or on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET. Or block out the spoilers and watch the replay in primetime on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.
If you catch the gymnastics replay, you'll be in luck with live swimming action from Tuesday Tokyo time hitting U.S. airwaves in Monday primetime next. Coverage starts on NBC at 9:30 p.m. ET with finals in the women’s 100-meter backstroke and breaststroke and men's 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter freestyle.
There will be plenty of other action broadcast live or on delay including 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, skateboarding and the debut of the U.S. women's basketball team against Nigeria if you stay up past midnight (12:40 a.m. ET Tuesday, USA Network).
If you're looking beyond Monday's slate, check out our complete viewer's guide or detailed NBC Olympics TV listings.
All times (ET) and listings courtesy of NBC Sports
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final
9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Freestyle
Women’s 100m Backstroke
Men’s 100m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
Triathlon – Women’s Final
10:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m.
U.S. Men’s Rugby Qualifying Round
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
USA Network
2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Team Final
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final
Surfing Report Day 2
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Taekwondo – Finals
Judo – Finals
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final
Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)
10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals and Finals
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan
5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats
Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway
Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands
Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round
Triathlon – Women’s Final
Olympic Channel
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
Peacock
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
