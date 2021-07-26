Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

Associated Press

Diaz won the first gold medal for the Philippines on Monday, a triumphant result for a country that has competed at every Summer Olympics except one since 1924. Diaz, who upset world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China with her final lift, was training in Malaysia when the coronavirus pandemic hit and has been separated from her family for quite some time. “I’m looking forward to going home to the Philippines and being with my family, because I really miss them,” Diaz said.