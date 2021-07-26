Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

  • <p>ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN - JULY 26: Tatiana Weston-Webb of Team Brazil reacts after losing her Women's Round 3 heat on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 26, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)</p>
    1/6

    Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

    ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN - JULY 26: Tatiana Weston-Webb of Team Brazil reacts after losing her Women's Round 3 heat on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 26, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

  • <p>Azerbaijan's Rustam Orujov (white) reacts after losing to South Korea's An Changrim in the judo men's -73kg bronze medal A bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    2/6

    Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

    Azerbaijan's Rustam Orujov (white) reacts after losing to South Korea's An Changrim in the judo men's -73kg bronze medal A bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>Italy's Daniele Garozzo (L) is consolate by his coach Fabio Maria Galli after loosing against Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long in the mens individual foil gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    3/6

    Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

    Italy's Daniele Garozzo (L) is consolate by his coach Fabio Maria Galli after loosing against Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long in the mens individual foil gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani reacts after losing to Japan's Tsukasa Yoshida in the judo women's -57kg bronze medal A bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    4/6

    Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

    Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani reacts after losing to Japan's Tsukasa Yoshida in the judo women's -57kg bronze medal A bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama reacts after loosing against Italy's Daniele Garozzo in the mens individual foil qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    5/6

    Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

    Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama reacts after loosing against Italy's Daniele Garozzo in the mens individual foil qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Viktor Nagy of Team Hungary reacts after conceding a goal during the Men's Preliminary Round Group A match between Hungary and Greece on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>
    6/6

    Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Viktor Nagy of Team Hungary reacts after conceding a goal during the Men's Preliminary Round Group A match between Hungary and Greece on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

<p>ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN - JULY 26: Tatiana Weston-Webb of Team Brazil reacts after losing her Women's Round 3 heat on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 26, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Azerbaijan's Rustam Orujov (white) reacts after losing to South Korea's An Changrim in the judo men's -73kg bronze medal A bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Italy's Daniele Garozzo (L) is consolate by his coach Fabio Maria Galli after loosing against Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long in the mens individual foil gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani reacts after losing to Japan's Tsukasa Yoshida in the judo women's -57kg bronze medal A bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama reacts after loosing against Italy's Daniele Garozzo in the mens individual foil qualifying bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Viktor Nagy of Team Hungary reacts after conceding a goal during the Men's Preliminary Round Group A match between Hungary and Greece on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>

The Agony of Defeat. Four Five years of training and coming up just short. 

Recommended Stories

  • Best photos from Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics

    Dramatic photos from Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics, including scenes of Simone Biles and the USA men's basketball team.

  • Lydia Jacoby wins gold for 100-meter breaststroke

    Lydia Jacoby, a 17-year-old from Alaska, beat out the reigning gold medalist Lilly King on Tuesday.

  • Tokyo Olympics hit with heat wave

    Athletes are dealing with horrible weather conditions in Tokyo as the area is dealing with some of the hottest temperatures on record.

  • Best images of the Tokyo Olympics: Day 4

    Take a look at some of the incredible imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.

  • Why Katie Ledecky, a fiercely competitive GOAT, was actually satisfied with her first Olympic loss

    The all-time great swimmer earned silver even with a fast time. Such is the sport.

  • Tokyo Olympics: USA Women's Gymnastics Team

    These are the best images of the US Women's Gymnastics Team at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Best Tattoos On Olympic Athletes

    Athletes' tattoos on display during the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Elliott: Russian win underscores how far behind U.S. is in men's gymnastics

    The U.S. men's gymnastics team finished fifth in the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics, continuing a long-running theme of conceding too much on the difficulty scores.

  • TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

    The table tennis capped off a successful day for the host nation, which ended Monday night with more gold than the U.S. and two ahead of third-placed China. Earlier in the day, 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-nishiya-japan-takes-gold-womens-street-2021-07-26 in the women's skateboarding event, making her the country's youngest gold medallist.

  • Britney Spears Goes Topless Following Candid Messages About Her Court Battle

    Britney Spears posted two topless photos of herself to Instagram over the weekend amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. She received some positive feedback from her celebrity fans and supporters. Paris Hilton commented, ‘That’s hot.’ Nicole ‘Snooki’ polizzi wrote, ‘Gimme gimme moreee.’ On Monday, a court hearing is scheduled regarding a request from Britney’s temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, for 24/7 security following death threats the singer claims to be receiving.

  • Family reunion awaits Philippines' 1st Olympic champion

    Diaz won the first gold medal for the Philippines on Monday, a triumphant result for a country that has competed at every Summer Olympics except one since 1924. Diaz, who upset world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China with her final lift, was training in Malaysia when the coronavirus pandemic hit and has been separated from her family for quite some time. “I’m looking forward to going home to the Philippines and being with my family, because I really miss them,” Diaz said.

  • Former Florida star Caeleb Dressel wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics

    Caeleb Dressel was named the heir to Michael Phelps after his retirement. He won his first gold of the Tokyo Olympics Sunday.

  • Dynasties damaged: Team USA has a fight on its hands

    Early struggles for men's hoops, women's gymnastics and women's soccer mean that traditional Team USA dynasties will have to work for gold this year.

  • Manager Wack 100 interested in Blueface vs. Tekashi 69, reacts to post-fight brawl at BKFC 19

    Manager Wack 100 reacts to Blueface's post-fight brawl at Friday's BKFC 19 event in Florida.

  • Swimming, Gymnastics & More: 4 things to watch Monday at the Tokyo Olympics

    Starting at 8 p.m., Channel 4 is your destination for four of the best events going on Monday night at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Tokyo Olympics sees ratings lag as competition begins

    Ratings for the Tokyo Olympics fell in the first night of competition. Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Zack Guzman discuss.

  • 47 — Well, 163 — Reasons Why The Tokyo Olympic Games Are The Gayest Games Ever

    We stalked their Instagrams to get to know them a little better.View Entire Post ›

  • Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Texas-native Brown goes from pitcher's mound to Japanese dunkmaster

    Ira Brown may have entertained Olympic dreams when he became a pro baseball player in 2001, but two decades later he's showcasing a completely new sport in his adopted home of Japan. Eight days away from his 39th birthday, Brown is part of the four-man squad representing Japan as 3x3 basketball makes its Summer Games debut. Brown has come a long way from being drafted by the Kansas City Royals and spending five years in the minor leagues as a pitcher.

  • In an Olympic first, teamwork is the thing for Mongolia

    For decades, Mongolia sent mostly boxers, judokas and wrestlers to the Olympics — athletes doing solo work that, in many ways, reflected the spirit of a nation known for wide-open spaces and a sense of nomadic individualism. A group of Mongolian women's basketball players has taken center stage in Tokyo for the nation of 3 million, reimagining what's possible both in their country and on the Olympic stage as a whole. Led by 21-year-old Khulan Onolbaatar, who last Friday became the first female flag bearer in the country's six-decade history at the Games, Mongolia is one of the eight women's teams playing in the Olympic debut of 3-on-3 basketball.

  • Olympics-Hockey-Australia, Germany win in men's tournament

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Australia won their third straight match in the men's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after putting five goals past Argentina, while Germany powered past Britain. Hosts Japan earned their first point of the tournament following a 2-2 draw against New Zealand and India defeated Spain 3-0. Australia's 'Kookaburras' went behind in the fourth minute as the match got underway in rainy conditions but had scored four goals by halftime and went on to win 5-2.