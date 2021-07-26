Tokyo Olympics: The Agony of Defeat

Dramatic photos from Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics, including scenes of Simone Biles and the USA men's basketball team.
Lydia Jacoby, a 17-year-old from Alaska, beat out the reigning gold medalist Lilly King on Tuesday.
Athletes are dealing with horrible weather conditions in Tokyo as the area is dealing with some of the hottest temperatures on record.
Take a look at some of the incredible imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.
The all-time great swimmer earned silver even with a fast time. Such is the sport.
These are the best images of the US Women's Gymnastics Team at the Tokyo Olympics.
Athletes' tattoos on display during the Tokyo Olympics.
The U.S. men's gymnastics team finished fifth in the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics, continuing a long-running theme of conceding too much on the difficulty scores.
The table tennis capped off a successful day for the host nation, which ended Monday night with more gold than the U.S. and two ahead of third-placed China. Earlier in the day, 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-nishiya-japan-takes-gold-womens-street-2021-07-26 in the women's skateboarding event, making her the country's youngest gold medallist.
Britney Spears posted two topless photos of herself to Instagram over the weekend amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. She received some positive feedback from her celebrity fans and supporters. Paris Hilton commented, ‘That’s hot.’ Nicole ‘Snooki’ polizzi wrote, ‘Gimme gimme moreee.’ On Monday, a court hearing is scheduled regarding a request from Britney’s temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, for 24/7 security following death threats the singer claims to be receiving.
Diaz won the first gold medal for the Philippines on Monday, a triumphant result for a country that has competed at every Summer Olympics except one since 1924. Diaz, who upset world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China with her final lift, was training in Malaysia when the coronavirus pandemic hit and has been separated from her family for quite some time. “I’m looking forward to going home to the Philippines and being with my family, because I really miss them,” Diaz said.
Caeleb Dressel was named the heir to Michael Phelps after his retirement. He won his first gold of the Tokyo Olympics Sunday.
Early struggles for men's hoops, women's gymnastics and women's soccer mean that traditional Team USA dynasties will have to work for gold this year.
Manager Wack 100 reacts to Blueface's post-fight brawl at Friday's BKFC 19 event in Florida.
Starting at 8 p.m., Channel 4 is your destination for four of the best events going on Monday night at the Tokyo Olympics.
Ratings for the Tokyo Olympics fell in the first night of competition. Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Zack Guzman discuss.
We stalked their Instagrams to get to know them a little better.View Entire Post ›
Ira Brown may have entertained Olympic dreams when he became a pro baseball player in 2001, but two decades later he's showcasing a completely new sport in his adopted home of Japan. Eight days away from his 39th birthday, Brown is part of the four-man squad representing Japan as 3x3 basketball makes its Summer Games debut. Brown has come a long way from being drafted by the Kansas City Royals and spending five years in the minor leagues as a pitcher.
For decades, Mongolia sent mostly boxers, judokas and wrestlers to the Olympics — athletes doing solo work that, in many ways, reflected the spirit of a nation known for wide-open spaces and a sense of nomadic individualism. A group of Mongolian women's basketball players has taken center stage in Tokyo for the nation of 3 million, reimagining what's possible both in their country and on the Olympic stage as a whole. Led by 21-year-old Khulan Onolbaatar, who last Friday became the first female flag bearer in the country's six-decade history at the Games, Mongolia is one of the eight women's teams playing in the Olympic debut of 3-on-3 basketball.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Australia won their third straight match in the men's hockey tournament at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after putting five goals past Argentina, while Germany powered past Britain. Hosts Japan earned their first point of the tournament following a 2-2 draw against New Zealand and India defeated Spain 3-0. Australia's 'Kookaburras' went behind in the fourth minute as the match got underway in rainy conditions but had scored four goals by halftime and went on to win 5-2.