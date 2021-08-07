Tokyo Olympics schedule: Women's basketball one win away from seventh straight gold medal on Day 16

This is it, the last day to catch live Olympic action before the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games. The United States will walk away with more medals than any other country, but there are still a few key events to keep an eye on.

Headlining the final day of competition will be the gold-medal game in women’s basketball. Team USA takes its 54-game Olympic winning streak into the final against Japan in pursuit of a seventh consecutive gold medal. The team hopes to send Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi out in style as the legendary stars could become the first players – women or men – in Olympic history to win five gold medals in basketball.

Follow that action up with the women’s volleyball final, as the U.S. seeks its first Olympic gold against a familiar nemesis – Brazil. The U.S. women's volleyball team has medaled at the past three Olympics – bronze in 2016 and silvers in 2008 and 2012 – but it lost in the gold-medal match to Brazil at both Beijing and London.

Boxing rounds out the late-night action, with two Americans in gold-medal bouts: Keyshawn Davis (men’s lightweight) and Richard Torrez Jr. (men’s super heavyweight).

Forward A'Ja Wilson (9) celebrates with guard Sue Bird after a win in the Tokyo Olympics.

NEVER MISS A MEDAL: Sign up for our Olympic newsletter.

TEXT WITH US AT TOKYO OLYMPICS: Subscribe to texts, where we’ll be your official guide to the Games.

How to watch

All times are Eastern

NBC: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

NBCSN: 24-hour coverage

CNBC: 24-hour coverage

USA: 24-hour coverage

Olympic Channel: 24-hour coverage

Peacock: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Biggest events

All times are Eastern

6 p.m.: Track and field – Men's marathon (USA)

8 p.m.: Track and field – Replay of finals of women’s high jump, women’s 10,000 meters, men’s javelin, men's 1,500 meters, men's and women's 4x400-meter relays (NBC)

8 p.m.: Diving – Replay of men's 10-meter platform final (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Volleyball – Women's bronze-medal match, South Koria vs. Serbia (USA)

10 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics – All-around final (USA)

10:30 p.m.: Basketball – Women's gold-medal game, USA vs. Japan (NBC)

Story continues

12:30 a.m.: Volleyball – Women’s gold-medal match, U.S. vs. Brazil (USA)

1 a.m.: Boxing – Women's lightweight, women's middleweight, men's lightweight and men's super heavyweight gold-medal matches (CNBC)

3:30 a.m.: Water polo – Men's gold-medal match, Greece vs. Serbia (USA)

Headlines from the Games

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tokyo Olympics schedule: USA women's basketball, volleyball seek gold