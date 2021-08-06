Tokyo Olympics schedule: Gold medal games in men's basketball, baseball on Day 15

Swimming and gymnastics might be over, but that doesn’t mean the United States isn’t still bringing home the hardware in other events. In fact, Saturday in Tokyo is shaping up to be a big day for Team USA, as long as everything goes according to plan.

Kevin Durant will play for his third straight Olympic gold medal when the United States takes on France in the finals. It was France that handed the U.S. team a loss in their first game of the Olympics, but the United States hasn't lost since.

Team USA is also going for gold in women’s golf, beach volleyball, track & field, women’s water polo and baseball on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.

United States forward Kevin Durant dribbles the ball as Australia guard Matisse Thybulle defends in the first quarter during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena.

NEVER MISS A MEDAL: Sign up for our Olympic newsletter.

TEXT WITH US AT TOKYO OLYMPICS: Subscribe to texts, where we’ll be your official guide to the Games.

How to watch

All times are Eastern

NBC: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

NBCSN: 24-hour coverage

CNBC: 24-hour coverage

USA: 24-hour coverage

Olympic Channel: 24-hour coverage

Peacock: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Biggest events

All times are Eastern

6 p.m.: Track and field -- Women's marathon (USA)

6:30 p.m.: Golf -- Women’s individual stroke play final round (Golf Channel)

8 p.m.: Track and field -- Replays of Men's and women's 4x100-meter relays; women's 400-meter final (NBC)

9 p.m.: Diving -- Men's 10-meter platform semifinals (USA)

10:30 p.m.: Basketball -- Men's gold-medal game, USA vs. France (NBC)

10:30 p.m.: Beach volleyball -- Men's gold-medal match, Norway vs. ROC (CNBC)

11 p.m.: Baseball -- Bronze-medal game, South Korea vs. Dominican Republic (CNBC)

12:30 a.m.: Volleyball -- Men's bronze-medal game, Argentina vs. Brazil (USA)

2 a.m.: Diving -- Men's 10-meter platform final (USA)

3 a.m.: Basketball -- Women's bronze-medal game (CNBC)

3:30 a.m.: Water polo -- Women's gold-medal game, U.S. vs. Spain (USA)

5:30 a.m.: Wrestling -- Repechage and medal matches in men's freestyle (65kg, 97kg) and women's freestyle (50kg) (Olympic Channel)

Story continues

6 a.m.: Track & field -- Men’s and women’s 4x400-meter finals, women’s high jump final, men’s 1,500-meter final, women’s 10,000-meter final, men’s javelin final (Peacock and streaming on NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app)

6 a.m.: Baseball -- Men's gold-medal match, USA vs. Japan (NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app)

7 a.m.: Basketball -- Men's bronze-medal game, Slovenia vs. Australia (USA)

7:30 a.m: Soccer -- Men's gold-medal game, Brazil vs. Spain (NBCSN)

8:15 a.m.: Volleyball -- Men's gold-medal match, France vs. ROC (NBC)

9:30 a.m.: Baseball -- Replay of men's gold-medal match, USA vs. Japan (USA)

Headlines from the Games

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to Watch: U.S men's basketball and baseball seek gold