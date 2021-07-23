tokyo-olympics-opening-ceremony-live-2020-news-2021 - GETTY IMAGES

While the Tokyo 2020 Olympics do not officially get underway until the Opening Ceremony later today, Britain's rowers and archers have already been in action today.

Amid the intense Tokyo heat, which led to Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva requiring assistance after collapsing from the conditions, Britain's female archers Sarah Bettles, Bryony Pitman and Naomi Folkard finished 15th, 38th and 47th out of 64 archers in the ranking round. It also earned them a seeding of ninth for Sunday's team event.

Meanwhile, Britain's rowers endured differing fortunes, Vicky Thornley winning her women's single sculls heats and Graeme Thomas and John Collins making it through to the semi-finals in the double sculls, but both the men's and women's quadruple sculls will have to go through the repechage.

06:04 AM

Morning

Great Britain's archers and rowers got their Olympic campaigns underway ahead of the official opening of the Games later today but the realities of competing in the intense Tokyo heat were laid bare when a Russian archer fainted from the conditions.

Svetlana Gomboeva collapsed as she checked her final scores after the women's individual ranking round and required assistance from staff and team mates who put bags of ice on her head to cool her down.

The heat had been just one of the concerns leading up these Games with organisers moving the marathon and race-walking events to the cooler city of Sapporo. Temperatures in Tokyo on Friday for the morning archery heats were above 30 degrees with humidity also a factor.

"It's the first time that I remember something like this happening," Gomboeva's coach Stanislav Popov said. "In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But the humidity here had an influence."

Teammate Ksenia Perova added that Gomboeva was feeling better after doctors gave her water and was cleared to travel back with the team to the Olympic village. Gomboeva qualified 45th out of 64 archers. The round was won by South Korea's An San with a new Olympic record score of 680.

Sarah Bettles was the highest ranking Brit in 15th with a score of 653 with Bryony Pitman 38th and Naomi Folkard 47th. It meant Britain earned a ninth-place seeding for Sunday's team event where they will take on Italy in the 1/8 eliminations.

Temperatures were equally hot at the Sea Forest Waterway for the morning rowing heats but Great Britain's Vicky Thornley, who undertook her post-race media duties sporting an ice vest and wristbands and sheltering under an umbrella, was able to made a strong start in the women's single scull, winning her heat by nearly three seconds.

"It's obviously hot but I felt cool on the start line, which was good. You cross the line and it's pretty warm but we all knew it was going to be like this," said Thornley, the first British female single sculler to gain Olympic selection for 20 years.

Here’s GBR @VickyThornleyGB all suited and booted post race. Ice vest, ice wristbands, brolly hat and mask. True pro. pic.twitter.com/9iwThLryAZ — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) July 23, 2021

British duo Graeme Thomas and John Collins made it through to the semi-finals in the double sculls, finishing second in their heat behind the Dutch, but both the men's and women's quadruple sculls will have to go through the repechage.

The men's archery individual ranking round, which features Britain, is the final live sporting action of the day before the Opening Ceremony starts at midday BST.

By Pippa Field