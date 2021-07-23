Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2020 (yes, they're still called 2020) Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will officially open Friday with the Opening Ceremony, to be staged in a fanless Japan National Stadium.

The ceremony officially got underway at 8 p.m. local time, 7 a.m. ET. Athletes marched in by country, alphabetized by their position in the Japanese language. Future hosts (United States in 2028, France in 2024) march in at the end, with current host Japan coming last of all.

- Yahoo Sports Staff