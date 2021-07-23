Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

  • <p>Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)</p>
    1/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Fireworks illuminate over the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Empty seats in the stands during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
    2/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Empty seats in the stands during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: General view inside the stadium as fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
    3/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: General view inside the stadium as fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)</p>
    4/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

  • <p>An overview shows dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    5/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    An overview shows dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>Tokyo , Japan - 23 July 2021; Performers dancing during the light show, of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)</p>
    6/73

    Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

    Tokyo , Japan - 23 July 2021; Performers dancing during the light show, of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A performer runs on a treadmill during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)</p>
    7/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A performer runs on a treadmill during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOPSHOT - President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (L) and Japan's Emperor Naruhito wave during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    8/73

    TOPSHOT-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    TOPSHOT - President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (L) and Japan's Emperor Naruhito wave during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: President of France Emmanuel Macron is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images)</p>
    9/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: President of France Emmanuel Macron is seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images)

  • <p>A dancer performs during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)</p>
    10/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    A dancer performs during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</p>
    11/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    12/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: The Japanese flag is carried past the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)</p>
    13/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: The Japanese flag is carried past the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

  • <p>Japanese singer Misia sings Japan's national anthem "Kimi Ga Yo" during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    14/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Japanese singer Misia sings Japan's national anthem "Kimi Ga Yo" during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    15/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>Lanterns are displayed during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</p>
    16/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Lanterns are displayed during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers act out a routine in-front of the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images)</p>
    17/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers act out a routine in-front of the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A general view inside the stadium as fireworks go off and performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    18/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A general view inside the stadium as fireworks go off and performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their teammates out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
    19/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their teammates out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Jessica Rossi and Elia Viviani of Team Italy lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    20/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Jessica Rossi and Elia Viviani of Team Italy lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Snaefridur Sol Jorunnardottir and Anton Mckee of Team Iceland lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    21/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Snaefridur Sol Jorunnardottir and Anton Mckee of Team Iceland lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    22/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Matie Stanley and Karalo Hepoiteloto Maibuca of Team Tuvalu during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    23/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Matie Stanley and Karalo Hepoiteloto Maibuca of Team Tuvalu during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>Vanautu's flag bearer Riilio Rii parades during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    24/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Vanautu's flag bearer Riilio Rii parades during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>Ivory Coast's flag bearers Marie-Josee Ta Lou (L) and bearer Cheick Sallah Cisse lead their delegation as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    25/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Ivory Coast's flag bearers Marie-Josee Ta Lou (L) and bearer Cheick Sallah Cisse lead their delegation as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Sarah Hirini and David Nyika of Team New Zealand lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    26/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Sarah Hirini and David Nyika of Team New Zealand lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>Members of Team Latvia arrive during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)</p>
    27/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Members of Team Latvia arrive during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Bunpichmorakat Kheun and Sokong Pen of Team Cambodia lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</p>
    28/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Bunpichmorakat Kheun and Sokong Pen of Team Cambodia lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding of Team Germany lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)</p>
    29/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding of Team Germany lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Ting Zhu and Shuai Zhao of Team China lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)</p>
    30/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Ting Zhu and Shuai Zhao of Team China lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Mujinga Kambundji and Max Heinzer of Team Switzerland leads their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</p>
    31/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Mujinga Kambundji and Max Heinzer of Team Switzerland leads their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Veronica Cepede Royg and Fabrizio Zanotti of Team Paraguay during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)</p>
    32/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Veronica Cepede Royg and Fabrizio Zanotti of Team Paraguay during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Team Argentina pose for a photo during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</p>
    33/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Team Argentina pose for a photo during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Kimberly Ince and Delron Felix of Team Grenada during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</p>
    34/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Kimberly Ince and Delron Felix of Team Grenada during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde of Team Kenya during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)</p>
    35/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde of Team Kenya during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

  • <p>Cameroon's delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    36/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Cameroon's delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: VIP's are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>
    37/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: VIP's are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

  • <p>Ghana's flag bearer Nadia Eke leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    38/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Ghana's flag bearer Nadia Eke leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Yeon Koung Kim and Sunwoo Hwang of South Korea lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)</p>
    39/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Yeon Koung Kim and Sunwoo Hwang of South Korea lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)

  • <p>Keet Oldenbeuving and Churandy Martina, of the Netherlands, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</p>
    40/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Keet Oldenbeuving and Churandy Martina, of the Netherlands, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Jayla Pina and Jordin Andrade of Team Cape Verde during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</p>
    41/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Jayla Pina and Jordin Andrade of Team Cape Verde during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearer Abdelmalik Muktar of Team Ethiopia during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)</p>
    42/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearer Abdelmalik Muktar of Team Ethiopia during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

  • <p>Uzbekistan's flag bearer Bakhodir Jarolov leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    43/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Uzbekistan's flag bearer Bakhodir Jarolov leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin of Team Ukraine lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)</p>
    44/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin of Team Ukraine lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Yui Susaki and Rui Hachimura of Team Japan lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)</p>
    45/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Yui Susaki and Rui Hachimura of Team Japan lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Ketleyn Quadros and Bruno Mossa Rezende of Team Brazil lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)</p>
    46/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Ketleyn Quadros and Bruno Mossa Rezende of Team Brazil lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

  • <p>Benin's flag bearer Nafissath Radji (L) and Benin's flag bearer Privel Hinkati lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    47/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Benin's flag bearer Nafissath Radji (L) and Benin's flag bearer Privel Hinkati lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares, of the United States of America, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)</p>
    48/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares, of the United States of America, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)</p>
    49/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: U.S. First Lady, Jill Biden waves during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images)</p>
    50/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: U.S. First Lady, Jill Biden waves during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Sabiana Anestor and Darrelle Valsaint Jr of Team Haiti during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
    51/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Sabiana Anestor and Darrelle Valsaint Jr of Team Haiti during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • <p>Turkmenistan's flag bearer Gulbadam Babamuratova and Turkmenistan's flag bearer Merdan Atayev lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    52/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Turkmenistan's flag bearer Gulbadam Babamuratova and Turkmenistan's flag bearer Merdan Atayev lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Arbresha Rexhepi and Dejan Georgievski of Team North Macedonia during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)</p>
    53/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Arbresha Rexhepi and Dejan Georgievski of Team North Macedonia during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)</p>
    54/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A drone display is seen over the top of the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>
    55/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A drone display is seen over the top of the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A drone display is seen over the top of the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images)</p>
    56/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A drone display is seen over the top of the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez - Pool/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performs in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)</p>
    57/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performs in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

  • <p>An overview shows the Olympic flag being carried onto the stage during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by FranÃ§ois-Xavier MARIT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    58/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    An overview shows the Olympic flag being carried onto the stage during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by FranÃ§ois-Xavier MARIT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A Japanese jazz composer Hiromi Uehara plays the piano during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)</p>
    59/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A Japanese jazz composer Hiromi Uehara plays the piano during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

  • <p>A performer participates during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)</p>
    60/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    A performer participates during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo 2020 President makes a speech as Thomas Bach, IOC President looks on during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)</p>
    61/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo 2020 President makes a speech as Thomas Bach, IOC President looks on during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers are seen with the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)</p>
    62/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Performers are seen with the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

  • <p>Actors perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)</p>
    63/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Actors perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A general view during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)</p>
    64/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: A general view during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

  • <p>Performers attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Dylan MARTINEZ / various sources / AFP) (Photo by DYLAN MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    65/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Performers attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Dylan MARTINEZ / various sources / AFP) (Photo by DYLAN MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: The carrier of the torch makes their way to the Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)</p>
    66/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: The carrier of the torch makes their way to the Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: The torch carriers exchange the flame of the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)</p>
    67/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: The torch carriers exchange the flame of the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan is handed the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)</p>
    68/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan is handed the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan carries the Olympic torch towards the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)</p>
    69/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan carries the Olympic torch towards the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

  • <p>Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic Torch during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)</p>
    70/73

    Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic Torch during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

  • <p>Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka lights the flame of hope in the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    71/73

    OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-OPENING

    Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka lights the flame of hope in the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)</p>
    72/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

    TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

    73/73

    Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

The 2020 (yes, they're still called 2020) Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will officially open Friday with the Opening Ceremony, to be staged in a fanless Japan National Stadium.

The ceremony officially got underway at 8 p.m. local time, 7 a.m. ET. Athletes marched in by country, alphabetized by their position in the Japanese language. Future hosts (United States in 2028, France in 2024) march in at the end, with current host Japan coming last of all.

- Yahoo Sports Staff

