Tokyo Olympics: Live updates from first full day of action, medal events

The Tokyo Olympics have officially kicked off.

While some competition began earlier this week and people in the U.S. will be tuning into the re-air of the opening ceremony (7:30 p.m. ET), day two of the event will begin Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

A total of 23 sports will be played, and the medal count will begin as well as weightlifting, taekwondo, judo, fencing, shooting, archery, and cycling will be giving out medals. Other action happening includes the introducing of 3x3 basketball, U.S. softball attempting to stay perfect as they face off Mexico and the USWNT trying to bounce back from their opening game loss as they play New Zealand.

Follow along for live updates of day one of the Tokyo Olympics.

3x3 basketball makes its debut

The women of Russian Olympic Committee defeated Japan in the inaugural 3x3 basketball game to kick off one of the new events appearing in Tokyo.

Viewers may notice a few differences from a typical basketball game. It's played outdoors on a half court that features a 22-foot 2-point line and the winner is the first team to score 21 points or the team with the most after 10 minutes.

The U.S. men's team failed to qualify for the event, but the women's team is in Tokyo. They will play their first game against France at 4:55 a.m. ET.

Russia's Yulia Kozik (L) and Japan's Mai Yamamoto fight for the ball during the women's first round 3x3 basketball match.

Dutch rower out after positive COVID-19 test

Dutch rower Finn Florijn has been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, hours before before he was scheduled to compete.

After not qualifying for the men's single sculls quarterfinals on Friday, the 21-year-old was scheduled to participate in second chance race on Saturday. However, the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation said roughly four hours before the event that Florjin tested positive for the virus.

Tokyo organizers announced 19 new cases on Friday, three of which are athletes.

Maria Taylor joins NBC

The worst kept secret in sports media became official Friday as NBC hired broadcaster and host Maria Taylor, the network announced.

Taylor, 34, made her debut during NBC's opening ceremony replay of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

NBC said Taylor will be a host and contributor for Football Night in America and Super Bowls. While at the Olympics in Tokyo she will join Mike Tirico as host for Prime Plus and will also serve as a correspondent.

Taylor's arrival comes after a story from The New York Times detailed a recording of former ESPN colleague Rachel Nichols questioning Taylor's position at ESPN because of its spotty record on diversity and hiring practices.

U.S. men’s gymnastics team sets lineup

Sam Mikulak is still the backbone of the squad.

Despite finishing fourth at the Olympic Trials, Mikulak will anchor the Americans on all six events during qualifying at the Tokyo Games on Saturday. National champion Brody Malone is up third on each event.

Four gymnasts compete on each event during qualifying, and teams count their three highest scores. While strategies can differ, many teams will put their strongest, or most consistent, gymnast up last.

Mikulak struggled at both the national championships, where he finished third, and trials. But he has been the best the U.S. men have had for much of the last decade, a six-time national champion who is competing in his third Olympics, and that experience will be invaluable for the young U.S. team.

The Olympics are the first major international competition for Malone, 21, who won his second NCAA title two months before nationals. The other two team members, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus, also are first-time Olympians, though both have competed at the world championships.

-- Nancy Armour, USA TODAY

USA's Ellison second in archery ranking round

World No. 1-ranked archer Brady Ellison was 12th early on and seventh halfway through the Olympic men’s ranking round Friday at Yumenoshima Park.

But he better adapted to the wind over the final six 70-meter ends, shooting no lower than 57 (out of 60), and finished second in a field of 64 behind South Korea’s Kim Je Deok. Kim shot 688, six points ahead of Ellison of Globe-Miami, Arizona.

Already a three-time Olympic medalist, Ellison, 32, could win three more in Tokyo starting with a new mixed team event to be decided Saturday. He will shoot for the U.S. with Mackenzie Brown, who finished fifth in the women’s ranking round.

The U.S is ranked second in mixed, based on the ranking scores, behind Korea. The U.S. women are ranked third and the men fifth for those team events.

