TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS: Editor's choice - 26 July 2021
(Reuters) - Japan shot to the top of the medal tally with eight golds on Monday night when mixed doubles partners Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito upset China in a table tennis thriller.

Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

GOLDEN HOME TEAM

The table tennis capped off a successful day for the host nation, which ended Monday night with more gold than the U.S. and two ahead of third-placed China.

Earlier in the day, 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-nishiya-japan-takes-gold-womens-street-2021-07-26 in the women's skateboarding event, making her the country's youngest gold medallist. In an unusually young field of contestants, both the gold and silver went to 13-year-olds, with a 16-year-old Japanese skater clinching the bronze medal.

As the nation began to warm to Olympic success, some Japanese sports fans defied the organisers and gathered along the route of the triathlon, grabbing a rare opportunity to see live competition and Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt scoop up the gold.

"I think the risk of getting infected is extremely low, almost equal to zero," said Masao Kitada, a 35-year-old finance worker standing at the roadside. "The Tokyo Games are very special, so I can't miss this chance."

Organisers, however, reported 16 new Olympics-related coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 148.

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slid nine points to 34%, its lowest since he took office, a survey showed on Monday, as worries about COVID-19 clouded his hopes the Tokyo Olympics would boost his ratings ahead of an election this year.

HAPPY BRITS

British divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee pulled off a stunning victory in the men's 10 metre synchronised platform diving, ending China's golden run in the event.

China had won gold in the last four Games, but costly errors in the their fourth dive meant the lead slipped through the fingers of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen, as four-time Olympian Daley and new diving partner Lee held their nerve to top the podium.

Daley later told reporters that LGBTQ representation at the Games can change lives.

"When I was a little boy and felt like an outsider and felt different and felt like I was never going to be anything because who I was wasn't what society wanted me to be, and to be able to see out LGBT people performing at the Olympic Games is – I hope (it) can give young kids hope," he said.

Britain's Tom Pidcock blew the opposition apart to win gold in the men's Olympics mountain bike race when he seized control after four laps of the 4.1km Izu circuit and was never challenged.

FIRST GOLD FOR PHILIPPINES

Philippine's Hidily Diaz became her country's first gold medallist, winning the women's 55 kg category for weightlifting at Tokyo 2020.

AUSSIE 'TERMINATOR'

Australia's Ariarne Titmus drew first blood https://ph.news.yahoo.com/olympics-swimming-titmus-times-perfectly-051123633.html in her Olympic showdown with American Katie Ledecky after her brilliantly timed swim secured a famous victory in the 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Games.

It was Titmus' coach, however, who deserved the gold medal for celebrating https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-swm/olympics-swimming-ecstatic-aussie-coach-goes-viral-with-medal-worthy-celebrations-idUSL4N2P20VJ. Viewers were mesmerized by Dean Boxall as he leaped in the air, tore off his mask and screamed ecstatically, headbanging with his surfer-like hair tumbling around him.

"I just lost it in the moment," he later told Australia's Seven network.

Britain's Adam Peaty delivered another dominating swim https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/swimming-peaty-roars-relief-with-britains-first-gold-2021-07-26 to repeat his gold medal success from Rio in the 100m breaststroke, while Canadian Maggie MacNeil stormed to victory in a close women's 100m butterfly and the United States triumphed in the men's 4x100m relay.

YOUNG GUNS

The female gymnasts who would not have met age eligibility criteria if the Tokyo Games had been held in 2020 are relishing their unique Olympic experience. The International Gymnastics Federation, the sport's governing body, decided to allow those turning 16 in 2021 -- instead of 2020 -- to compete in Tokyo in light of the postponement, something that has stirred debate within the sport.

(Editing by Leela de Kretser, Peter Rutherford and Hugh Lawson)

  • Japan upsets China for table tennis mixed doubles gold

    Japanese pair Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito ended China's recent dominance in the sport by beating Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen 4-3 for the mixed doubles title. The upset comes five years after China swept all four table tennis tournaments at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

  • Olympic Badminton: Japan levels up with sights set on 5 golds... and cash

    With a home ground advantage and attractive bonuses dangled by the Nippon Badminton Association, Japan is strongly poised to win all five badminton golds at the Tokyo Games.

  • Recovery key for water polo teams at Tokyo Olympics

    Moments after the U.S. closed out a grueling victory over China at the Tokyo Olympics, Rachel Fattal and her teammates got right back to work in the warm-down pool at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre. Fattal and company have a saying, and it comes up so often in conversation and on social media that its importance to the reigning Olympic champions is clear. It's one of the biggest keys for all the teams in Tokyo, playing a taxing sport pretty much every other day for the bulk of their stay at the Olympics.

  • Brits win 10M synchro, no golden sweep for China's divers

    Tom Daley's husband already has an impressive prize on display at their house. Now, Daley can add an Olympic gold medal to the collection. Daley and Matty Lee of Britain narrowly won the 10-meter synchronized diving on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics, upsetting favored China and keeping the diving powerhouse from any chance of a golden sweep.

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-Japan's Mizutani and Ito clench first Olympic gold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's dynamic duo of Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito narrowly defeated long-invincible Chinese pair Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen to give the host country their first Olympic table tennis gold in the mixed doubles event on Monday. Mizutani earned his third medal and Ito her second since the Rio Olympics, but a first gold for both paddlers -- and a first gold for any non-Chinese players since 2004. The 32-year-old Japanese paddler hugged his compatriot the moment they wrapped up the title, but he said the embrace was so strong that Ito pushed back and told him, "It hurts".

  • Vincent Hancock captures third gold as U.S. sweeps skeet shooting

    Vincent Hancock rebounded from a disappointing Rio to win his third gold in skeet shooting.

  • Olympics-Schoolgirl scoops gold as Japan warms to the Games

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan struck more gold on Monday to lead the medals table as sentiment towards the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics appeared to shift, and local fans defied organisers to grab a glimpse of the Games. The hosts now have eight golds, one more than the U.S. and two ahead of third-placed China. Pint-sized 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya took gold in street skateboarding https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-nishiya-japan-takes-gold-womens-street-2021-07-26 -- new to the Olympics in Tokyo -- while in one of the Games' staple sports a "Terminator" hunted down a dominator to set the swimming pool alight.

  • Dutch gymnasts wore a special tribute to the Tokyo Olympics hosts with Japanese writing on their leotards

    Gymnasts from the Netherlands showed gratitude to their hosts in Japan as they competed at women's gymnastics Olympic qualifying on Sunday.

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-Chinese, Japanese pairs make first mixed doubles final

    TOKYO (Reuters) -China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen and Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito won their mixed doubles semi-finals on Sunday to reach the event's first Olympic final. World number two Xu, 31, and world champion Liu, 30, beat French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan 4-0.

  • Gymnastics-Russian men seek first gold since 1996 in clash against Japan, China

    Russian male gymnasts will battle China and Japan as they look to win gold for the first time since 1996 in the team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Anchored by reigning world champion Nikita Nagornyy, the Russians finished third in qualifications behind Japan and China, with all three teams finishing within 0.306 points of each other. The men competing as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) - without their country's flag and anthem because of doping sanctions - will need another miraculous performance by Artur Dalaloyan for a chance at gold.

  • Monday Scramble: Top storylines as men's Olympic tournament begins in Japan

    The men's Olympic tournament begins this week. Here are a few of the top storylines to keep an eye on this week in Japan.

