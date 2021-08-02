Tokyo Olympics: India rejoices at women's hockey team's semi-final spot

India's Gurjit Kaur scored the crucial win in the second quarter of the match

India's women's hockey team has scripted history by qualifying for the Olympic semi-finals for the first time with a stunning victory over Australia.

They beat Australia, who had been looking for their first medal since securing a podium finish in Sydney in 2000, 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

India's Gurjit Kaur scored the match's only goal in the second quarter.

Many, including politicians and celebrities, have taken to social media to celebrate the win.

It's being seen as remarkable in a country where cricket often overshadows other sports. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called it "an absolute wow moment", adding that he was "filled with pride".

Australia had conceded just one goal in the tournament so far, but the Indian players held on to their nerves and did not allow Australia to dominate.

India showed a great mix of aggression and strategy throughout the game. They looked in command and the Savita Punia-led defence thwarted Australian attacks skilfully, specially in the last quarter when Emily Chalker's side desperately looked for an equaliser.

Kaur's name will show on the score-sheet, but Punia starred in the match in equal measure. Her fantastic saves were crucial in keeping the Australians at bay. When a penalty corner was given to the Australians in the dying minutes, Punia again came to the rescue with a crucial dive to help her defenders.

India were down to 10 players at least twice in the match due to fouls but they still booked their slot for the semi-final.

Viren Rasquinha, the former captain of Indian men's hockey team, said this "might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament".

"So proud of our ladies," he wrote on Twitter.

While India's overall performance at the Olympics has been tepid so far, it has been a glorious week for the country's hockey players.

It is the first time that both the men's and women's hockey teams have made it to the semis of the same Olympics.

Great Britain missed out on a place in the men's Olympic hockey semi-finals as they lost 3-1 to India on Sunday. They will now face Belgium in the last four. India are the most successful team in Olympic hockey history, but the last of their eight gold medals came back in 1980.

