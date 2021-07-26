Tokyo Olympics hit with heat wave

  • <p>Fabio Fognini of Italy receives cool air from a machine held by a ball boy during day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)</p>
    Fabio Fognini of Italy receives cool air from a machine held by a ball boy during day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

  • <p>ROC Team's Olga Frolkina uses an ice pack on her head in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match against Japan during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS (Photo by Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images)</p>
    ROC Team's Olga Frolkina uses an ice pack on her head in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match against Japan during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS (Photo by Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images)

  • <p>India's Sumit Nagal shakes water off after pouring water on his head to cool down during a heat break while playing a qualifying match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during the first round of the Tennis competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on Saturday, July 24. 2021. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)</p>
    India's Sumit Nagal shakes water off after pouring water on his head to cool down during a heat break while playing a qualifying match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during the first round of the Tennis competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on Saturday, July 24. 2021. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  • <p>An Olympic accredited media representative passes a spray of cooling water jets outside the Main Press Centre on a hot day in Tokyo at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 20, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)</p>
    An Olympic accredited media representative passes a spray of cooling water jets outside the Main Press Centre on a hot day in Tokyo at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 20, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • <p>Leticia Bufoni of Team Brazil lies in the shade of an umbrella with a cooling vest and cooling strap around her head after practicing on the skateboard street course ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Ariake Urban Sports Park will host skateboarding and BMX cycling events. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
    Leticia Bufoni of Team Brazil lies in the shade of an umbrella with a cooling vest and cooling strap around her head after practicing on the skateboard street course ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Ariake Urban Sports Park will host skateboarding and BMX cycling events. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  • <p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia cools down his body during the tennis men's singles first round match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. (Photo by Fei Maohua/Xinhua via Getty Images)</p>
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia cools down his body during the tennis men's singles first round match against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021. (Photo by Fei Maohua/Xinhua via Getty Images)

  • <p>Nina Betschart of Team Switzerland Women's Beach Volleyball uses a towel to cool down while training at Shiokaze Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 20, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)</p>
    Nina Betschart of Team Switzerland Women's Beach Volleyball uses a towel to cool down while training at Shiokaze Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 20, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

  • <p>Japan's defender Maya Yoshida cools himself off during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group A first round football match between Japan and South Africa at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 22, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)</p>
    Japan's defender Maya Yoshida cools himself off during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group A first round football match between Japan and South Africa at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 22, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

  • <p>Trevor Jones of Team Canada consumes an ice treat prior to the Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 2 on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)</p>
    Trevor Jones of Team Canada consumes an ice treat prior to the Men's Single Sculls Quarterfinal 2 on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

  • <p>Kota Watanabe (L) and Kenta Tanaka of Team Japan cool down after a Team Japan Men's Hockey training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)</p>
    Kota Watanabe (L) and Kenta Tanaka of Team Japan cool down after a Team Japan Men's Hockey training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

  • <p>Nao Hibino of Team Japan attempts to cool down between games during her Women's Singles First Round match against Nina Stojanovic of Team Serbia on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)</p>
    Nao Hibino of Team Japan attempts to cool down between games during her Women's Singles First Round match against Nina Stojanovic of Team Serbia on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

  • <p>Thailands Chatchai-Decha Butdee, right, gets cooled down between rounds during his mens featherweight 57-kg boxing match against Britains Peter McGrail at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Frank Franklin II - Pool/Getty Images)</p>
    Thailands Chatchai-Decha Butdee, right, gets cooled down between rounds during his mens featherweight 57-kg boxing match against Britains Peter McGrail at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Frank Franklin II - Pool/Getty Images)

  • <p>Heather Watson of Team Great Britain attempts to keep cool between games during her Women's Singles First Round match against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Team Germany on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)</p>
    Heather Watson of Team Great Britain attempts to keep cool between games during her Women's Singles First Round match against Anna-Lena Friedsam of Team Germany on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

  • <p>Manoel Messias of Brazil during the men's triathlon at the Odaiba Marine Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)</p>
    Manoel Messias of Brazil during the men's triathlon at the Odaiba Marine Park during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

  • <p>Tom Squires of Team Great Britain shelters from the sun during a competition delay in the Men's RS:X class race on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on July 25, 2021 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)</p>
    Tom Squires of Team Great Britain shelters from the sun during a competition delay in the Men's RS:X class race on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Enoshima Yacht Harbour on July 25, 2021 in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

  • <p>People help Russian athlete Svetlena Gombaeva after she felt faint during the Archery - Ranking Round on Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics at Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)</p>
    People help Russian athlete Svetlena Gombaeva after she felt faint during the Archery - Ranking Round on Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics at Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Athletes are dealing with horrible weather conditions in Tokyo as the area is dealing with some of the hottest temperatures on record. 

Daytime temps have hit the mid to upper 90s, with dew points in the mid-70s, a mix that assures triple digit heat indexes. This is a tropical location. Venues such as tennis, beach volleyball, cycling and others are open and exposed.

- Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

