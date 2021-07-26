Tokyo Olympics hit with heat wave
Athletes are dealing with horrible weather conditions in Tokyo as the area is dealing with some of the hottest temperatures on record.
Daytime temps have hit the mid to upper 90s, with dew points in the mid-70s, a mix that assures triple digit heat indexes. This is a tropical location. Venues such as tennis, beach volleyball, cycling and others are open and exposed.