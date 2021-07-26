Tokyo Olympics: Draymond Green identifies how Team USA can improve

Draymond identifies how Team USA can improve after opening loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was in the starting lineup for Team USA's loss Sunday in its Tokyo Olympics opener, and the Warriors star explained to NBC after the game how the Americans can improve going forward.

"Just gotta play better, we oughta be better on offense, and when we have a lead, we can't slow down on offense either, we gotta continue to do the same things that got us the lead and pick our defense up even another notch," Green said immediately following the 83-76 loss to France.

It was Team USA's first loss in Olympic competition since 2004.

In just over 21 minutes, Green scored two points, dished out four assists, grabbed two rebounds and ended up with two steals.

The French, led by Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics sharpshooter Evan Fournier, mounted a late comeback to outlast Green and the star-studded American team.

"You get a chance to play against the world and represent your country," Green continued. "We obviously think basketball is our game, so you want to come out and show that, and it's an incredible opportunity, love to be here."

The U.S. team next will take the floor Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m. PT against Iran.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast