Olympic high jumpers overcome with emotion after sharing gold medal

This is what the Olympics are all about. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

All Olympic athletes arrive at the Games with aspirations to perform their best and hopefully bring home some hardware.

In addition to fierce competition, however, the Olympics are a great platform to show the world the importance of sportsmanship.

On Day 9 of the Tokyo Games, fair play was on full display in the men's high jump final between Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi.

Clearing 2.37m, both competitors successfully arrived at the 2.39m jump without any failed attempts. After Barshim and Tamberi fell short of making the jump three times apiece, an Olympic official approached the two, pitching that they compete in a jump-off to determine the winner.

What happened next, though, was truly a lasting moment of the 2020 Games.

"Can we have two gold? ... History my friend"



An incredible moment where Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim asks the official if he and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi can share the gold medal in men's high jump 🥇 pic.twitter.com/97y9yEEKr3 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

"Can we have two gold?" Barshim asked.

The official green-lighted the request, which sent Barshim and Tamberi into pure euphoria.

"I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it. We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need," Barshim said, according to CBC.

"He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message."

What an amazing moment between two athletes at the absolute peak of their sport.

Belarussian Maksim Nedasekau, who also cleared 2.37, took home bronze via the countback.

The win marked the first gold medals for Barshim and Tamberi at the Olympics, and it created a moment that will last a lifetime.

More from Yahoo Sports