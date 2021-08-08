Tokyo Olympics 2021 Closing Ceremony

  • <p>Flagbearers walk onto the pitch for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    1/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Flagbearers walk onto the pitch for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>The closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)</p>
    2/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    The closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)

  • <p>General view of Olympic Stadium before the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
    3/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    General view of Olympic Stadium before the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
    4/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

  • <p>Fireworks erupt above the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)</p>
    5/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Fireworks erupt above the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

  • <p>Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
    6/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A general view of the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
    7/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    A general view of the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • <p>Athletes delegations walk past the Olympic cauldron with their national flag as they enter during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    8/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Athletes delegations walk past the Olympic cauldron with their national flag as they enter during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>Fireworks are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>
    9/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Fireworks are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
    10/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

  • <p>Members of the Takarazuka Revue are seeduring the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)</p>
    11/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Members of the Takarazuka Revue are seeduring the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

  • <p>A view shows the Olympic Cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    12/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    A view shows the Olympic Cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Athletes carrying nations' flags attend the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    13/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Athletes carrying nations' flags attend the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>Fireworks and the Olympic Flame are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
    14/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Fireworks and the Olympic Flame are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

  • <p>A performer during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)</p>
    15/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    A performer during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Entertainers during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
    16/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Entertainers during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • <p>Fireworks are displayed over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)</p>
    17/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Fireworks are displayed over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

  • <p>The Athletes of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
    18/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    The Athletes of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)</p>
    19/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

  • <p>Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
    20/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  • <p>A general view shows the Olympic cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    21/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    A general view shows the Olympic cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dancers perform as athletes gather during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games closing ceremony on day sixteen at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)</p>
    22/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Dancers perform as athletes gather during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games closing ceremony on day sixteen at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

  • <p>The Athletes of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
    23/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    The Athletes of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • <p>Tomotaka Okamoto performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
    24/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Tomotaka Okamoto performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Members of Team Australia during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)</p>
    25/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Members of Team Australia during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

  • <p>Team Ukraine athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)</p>
    26/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Team Ukraine athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)

  • <p>Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    27/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Members of Team Switzerland during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)</p>
    28/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Members of Team Switzerland during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

  • <p>Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    29/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
    30/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Performers during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)</p>
    31/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Performers during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

  • <p>An entertainer performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
    32/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    An entertainer performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

  • <p>An entertainer performsd during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
    33/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    An entertainer performsd during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A musician performs during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
    34/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    A musician performs during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

  • <p>The closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS (Photo by Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images)</p>
    35/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    The closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS (Photo by Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images)

  • <p>Members of Team Mexico during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
    36/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Members of Team Mexico during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Members of Team Japan enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
    37/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Members of Team Japan enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

  • <p>Members of Team United States pose for the host broadcast cameras during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>
    38/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Members of Team United States pose for the host broadcast cameras during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

  • <p>A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)</p>
    39/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
    40/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

  • <p>Jugglers Juggle during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
    41/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Jugglers Juggle during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

  • <p>Musicians entertain the athletes during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)</p>
    42/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Musicians entertain the athletes during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Team members watch performers during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
    43/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Team members watch performers during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

  • <p>A general view of the athletes of the competing nations during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
    44/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    A general view of the athletes of the competing nations during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

  • <p>Fireworks are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)</p>
    45/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Fireworks are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Fireworks are displayed over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)</p>
    46/46

    Olympics: Closing Ceremony

    Fireworks are displayed over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

<p>Flagbearers walk onto the pitch for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>The closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)</p>
<p>General view of Olympic Stadium before the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Fireworks erupt above the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A general view of the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Athletes delegations walk past the Olympic cauldron with their national flag as they enter during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Fireworks are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Members of the Takarazuka Revue are seeduring the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A view shows the Olympic Cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Athletes carrying nations' flags attend the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Fireworks and the Olympic Flame are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A performer during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Entertainers during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Fireworks are displayed over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)</p>
<p>The Athletes of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Flagbearer Kara Winger of Team United States during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A general view shows the Olympic cauldron and the Olympic flame during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Dancers perform as athletes gather during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games closing ceremony on day sixteen at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)</p>
<p>The Athletes of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Tomotaka Okamoto performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Members of Team Australia during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Team Ukraine athletes attend the closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Performers dance during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Members of Team Switzerland during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Performers during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)</p>
<p>An entertainer performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
<p>An entertainer performsd during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A musician performs during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on August 8, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>The closing ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games at the Japan National Stadium (a.k.a the Olympic Stadium). The Olympic Games were held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The closing ceremony features live and pre-recorded elements. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS (Photo by Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Members of Team Mexico during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Members of Team Japan enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Members of Team United States pose for the host broadcast cameras during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A view as the flag bearers of the competing nations enter the stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Jugglers Juggle during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Musicians entertain the athletes during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Team members watch performers during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)</p>
<p>A general view of the athletes of the competing nations during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Fireworks are seen during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Fireworks are displayed over the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)</p>
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 comes to an end with a great closing ceremony.

Recommended Stories