Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Games were certainly memorable for Canada.

Winning 23 medals, Canadians were frequent visitors of the podium at these Games, setting a record for the nation at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics.

There were several moments that truly captivated the entire country, and these five stood above the rest.

Canada's women dominated in the pool at the Tokyo Games, and it was first-time Olympian Maggie Mac Neil who really got the pool party started.

On Day 3 of the Olympics, Mac Neil competed in the women's 100m butterfly final and she put on an absolute clinic.

A golden swim for Maggie Mac Neil 🇨🇦



Canadian swimmers come up big again winning Canada's first gold medal of #Tokyo2020



Watch live: https://t.co/WrexsnEcRw pic.twitter.com/Gm1Hv0leIU — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

Mac Neil, who was in seventh when she touched the wall at 50m, motored through the second half of the race to finish in the top spot with a time of 55.59 seconds.

The finish was so close that Mac Neil didn't even realize that she had won.

"I heard my name called so I thought I did something well,” she told CBC.

It was quite the performance for Mac Neil, as she completed the Olympic trifecta with a gold, silver, and bronze medal to her name.

Not bad for her first time at the Games.

Participating in the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, and 1,500m, decathletes can easily be considered the best athletes in the world. It takes a rare type of competitor to excel in this event, let alone finish at the top of the podium.

In Tokyo, Damian Warner showed everyone that the best athlete in the world resides in Canada.

Warner finished the 10 events with an Olympic record of 9,018 points, becoming the first Canadian to ever win the decathlon since it was introduced to the Games in 1912.

WELCOME TO THE 9,000 CLUB, DAMIAN WARNER 🇨🇦



Canada’s Damian Warner has won GOLD in the decathlon 🥇



He has surpassed the elusive 9,000 points mark and set a new Olympic record pic.twitter.com/JGEly8b93U — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

"So many feelings," Warner said when asked about how he was feeling after winning gold. "Right now, it's kind of the feeling in my legs and my lungs more than anything, but as the time passes, I start to understand the moment and this is just really special. We weren't able to have all our family and friends in the stands but my coach and my physiotherapist were here and it was just awesome to go up and hug them.

"It's moments like that where you dream about and it was really cool to finally experience it and give him a hug, and just thank him for everything he's done. Thank so many people, all the people in London, Ontario, my family, my friends, Jen, little baby Theo, this is for you guys."

Warner is now a two-time medalist at the Olympics, as he also won bronze in the decathlon at Rio 2016.

It had been a little while since Canada was on top of the men's sprinting game.

Donovan Bailey was the last Canadian to win gold in a sprinting event when he won the 100m race at Atlanta 1996, and Percy Williams was the last man from Canada to win the 200m back in 1928.

All that changed this year in Tokyo when Andre De Grasse lined up to run in the 200m final.

GOLD FOR DE GRASSE 🥇



Canada's Andre De Grasse wins GOLD in the 200m 🇨🇦



This is the first time a Canadian has won the event since 1928 pic.twitter.com/RH8unC535q — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 4, 2021

The Canadian sprinter dashed to a time of 19.62 seconds to secure the top finish.

"It feels amazing, won the gold, had a personal best, I couldn't have asked for more, I couldn't have asked for more," De Grasse said after the race.

"This was the race of my life. I'm just so happy, I'm so proud of myself. I finally got it done, I've been working hard for this moment for the past five years, I waited an extra year with the pandemic. I've just been training my butt off and I'm just so happy that I finally did it.

"Everyone back home was supporting me, my family was supporting me, my sponsors, just everybody was telling me I could get the job done. And my coach, he told me after last night 'You got this, just go out there and execute the race,' and I did that and I'm so proud of myself."

It was the first time in his athletics career that De Grasse had topped the podium at the Olympics.

There's nothing sweeter than watching a Canadian team win gold, but winning and defeating the United States along the way makes it that much more enjoyable.

The two countries have a competitive rivalry that extends to a number of sports, and women's soccer happens to be one of them. While the U.S. has dominated the rivalry, Canada got the better of the Americans in the Olympic semifinals when it defeated its southern neighbours 1-0.

While the win was satisfying, the country's work wasn't done just yet. Advancing to its first Olympic final ever, Canada still had to face a talented Swedish team in a final match that wound up being as evenly matched as they come.

After Sweden struck first, Canada was awarded a penalty kick in the 67th-minute via VAR and Jessie Fleming made good on her opportunity.

The game remained tied through regulation and extra time, which led to a shootout. The first five shots didn't decide anything, but the sixth round of penalty kicks revealed a winner.

Goalkeeper Steph Labbe denied Jonna Andersson to set up Julia Grosso with the gold medal on the line.

The Canadian buried the kick and sent Canada to the top of the podium. The win marked the first time Canada has ever won gold in the event.

CANADA YOU ARE FINALLY GOLDEN 🇨🇦🥇



JULIA GROSSO SEALS IT FOR CANADA #CANWNT pic.twitter.com/UGzSkr2KCU — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

It's pretty special when an entire nation gets to cheer on an athlete who possesses the talent of Penny Oleksiak, and at these Games, the Canadian swimmer gave an entire country a moment it won't forget.

Along with her teammates, Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem, and Mac Neil, Oleksiak won bronze in the women's 4x100m medley relay. The medal marked the seventh of Oleksiak's career, placing her alone in first in all-time Olympic medals for a Canadian.

BRONZE FOR CANADA!



PENNY HAS DONE IT! #Tokyo2020 @OleksiakPenny is now the most decorated Canadian Olympian of all time with a 7th medal in the 4x100m medley racehttps://t.co/mr4kOrAXr2 pic.twitter.com/P2M8TXgFEL — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

On her way to the top, Oleksiak passed Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen, who had earned six medals each.

"I said earlier, I honestly am glad I didn't win it on an individual because this just makes it like 10 times sweeter," she told CBC. "Knowing that I've accomplished this history with girls that are also making history. And this is only the beginning for Team Canada in swimming and we were young in 2016, and we're still young, we're going to hit our peak soon. 2024, 2028 we're on the come-up and I love that."

At just 21 years old, there is still time for the talented Canadian to add to her total.

But for now, she can take pride in knowing that she has staked her claim as one of the best Canadian Olympians of all time.

