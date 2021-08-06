Canada wins Olympic soccer gold in penalty shootout over Sweden

Canada has claimed Olympic gold in women's football after a dramatic penalty shootout versus Sweden. (Getty)

The colour of the medal is gold!

Julia Grosso's spot kick in a dramatic six-round penalty shootout lifted the Canadian Women's National Team to the Olympic title at Tokyo 2020.

Grosso's kick was the decisive moment, but keeper Stephanie Labbe's three stops were absolutely vital for the Canadians, who missed three consecutive kicks in the decider before emerging victorious.

As it was in the semifinal triumph over the United States, Jessie Fleming scored Canada's regulation goal on a penalty after Christine Sinclair was fouled in the box. It erased a first-half goal from Sweden's star striker, Stina Blackstenius.

The victory marks Canada's first gold medal in women's football in its first Olympic final. It could mark a fitting conclusion of one of the greatest athletic careers in history, with Sinclair becoming an Olympic champion in her fourth appearance at the Games.

More to come.