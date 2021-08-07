Canada sets new record for Olympic medals at non-boycotted Summer Games

Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe (right) and Katie Vincent have made history. ((Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have proven to be a record-breaking Games for the Canadians.

Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe's bronze in the first-ever Olympic women's canoe double 500m on Day 15 put Canada's medal count at 23, the highest it's ever been at a non-boycotted Summer Games.

BRONZE FOR CANADA! 🇨🇦 🥉

Canadians Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and @kvincent96 have won the medal in the C-2 500m final #Tokyo2020 🇨🇦https://t.co/cyQjOQCPlx pic.twitter.com/YWpVHS8qat — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 7, 2021

The two paddled to a time of 1:59.041, making Canadian history as soon as they crossed the finish line. China won gold with a time of 1:55.495 and Ukraine secured silver with a time of 1:57.499.

While celebrating their victory, Vincent and Vincent Lapointe tipped their canoe over and ended up in the water. Not the worst thing after racing in the Tokyo heat at the Sea Forest Waterway.

When you are too enthusiastic about congratulating each other AND FALL OUT of your canoe 🤣🛶



Canadians Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and @kvincent96 have won the bronze medal in the C-2 500m, landing on the first-ever Olympic podium for this event 👏🎉🙌#Tokyo2020 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/MuOLdSLMN4 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 7, 2021

The 23 medals surpassed Canada's total of 22 at Atlanta 1996 and Rio 2016.

Canada did win more medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, accumulating 44. Those Olympics, however, were boycotted by the then-Soviet Union and 13 other nations in response to a U.S.-led boycott of the 1980 Moscow Games.

