Beloved 15-year-old skater carried off by opponents after Olympic heartbreak

Daniel Rainbird
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
15-year-old Japanese skateboarder Misugu Okamoto was at the centre of the most heartwarming moment of the Tokyo Games. (Getty)
Japanese skateboarder Misugu Okamoto entered the final round of the women’s park event in the lead, only for her worst nightmare to happen on the last run.

The 15-year-old bailed on an indie flip attempt, falling hard into the concrete bowl at the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark and all the way down to fourth place in the event, missing the podium.

But what came next was one of the most heartwarming moments of the Games, something that captured the essence of sportsmanship.

As Okamoto exited the bowl with painful tears running down her face, several competitors ran to her support, hugged her, and lifted her high on their shoulders, prompting the purest smile you’ll see all day and a fist-pump into the air from the young skateboarding phenom.

Sports, man.

Okamoto had admitted that she felt pressure entering the Olympic Games on home soil, but that didn’t stop her from landing unreal tricks for most of the event. Just check out this silky smooth 540:

She expressed regret to Japanese media over failing to land the indie flip, but ultimately said she was grateful for the kindness shown by her competitors.

Fellow Japanese skateboarders Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki won gold and silver, rspectively, while Great Britain’s Sky Brown won bronze.

Skateboarding continues to bring great vibes to the Olympic Games.

