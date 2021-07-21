Tokyo Olympics 2020: Brisbane confirmed as 2032 host city - latest updates

People celebrate in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, following an announcement by the International Olympic Committee that Brisbane - AAP

Brisbane has been picked to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.

The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.

"We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office.

Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.

The 2032 deal for the Australian east coast city looked done even months before the formal decision by IOC members at their meeting ahead of the Tokyo Games, which open Friday.

The IOC gave Brisbane exclusive negotiating rights in February. That decision left Olympic officials in Qatar, Hungary and Germany looking blindsided with their own stalled bidding plans.

Meanwhile, the Games saw its first action with host nation Japan making a winning start in the softball, beating Australia 8-1.

Latest updates below.

09:33 AM

Team GB off to a winning start

Ellen White scored twice as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Chile in Sapporo. Live reaction here with Molly McElwee.

Solid performance for GB - great start and insight into the kind of team they are going to be after a lot of unknowns ahead of the tournament. Scots Little and Weir were key in midfield, while Bronze was instrumental in the goals. Big credit to White for her finishing too. The defence will likely be challenged a lot more against Japan and Canada, but this will give them confidence ahead of those group games.

09:21 AM

The Games are heading back to Australia

It's official! The Olympic Games are heading back to Australia for #Brisbane2032!



Explore your future Olympics host right here.#FasterHigherStrongerTogether@AUSOlympicTeam pic.twitter.com/CuUvsgCq8s — Olympics (@Olympics) July 21, 2021

09:14 AM

Story continues

The final hurdle

By Reuters

American Sydney McLaughlin is taking a fighting spirit into the 400 metres hurdles in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old broke the world record last month as she won the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon in 51.90 seconds, becoming the first woman to finish the event in under 52 seconds, after joining forces in 2020 with coach Bob Kersee.

She points to Kersee, who famously trained his six-time Olympic medal-winning wife, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, as the biggest influence in that triumph. She told reporters in the lead-up to the Games that he put her in the mindset of a prize fighter, educating her in the world of boxing as inspiration.

"He was like, you know, this isn't the 'Thrilla in Manila,' this is the 'Queen in Eugene' and telling me that right before I went to the final race," said McLaughlin, the silver medal winner in the 400m hurdles at the 2019 World Championships.

08:53 AM

"I am heartbroken"

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs expressed her heartache after testing positive for COVID-19, ruling her out of the Olympic Games, and took solace in the fact that her teammates would still be able to compete.

"I am heartbroken," she said on her Instagram account. "Luckily we've been following the protocols so my fellow skateboarders still get to shine bright."

The Dutch Olympic team said Jacobs had been placed in a 10-day quarantine. In a statement, it added that its medical advisers have continuously been in contact with the athlete.

"It is Candy's worst nightmare," the delegation's Chef de Mission Pieter van den Hoogenband said in the statement.

"TeamNL and Candy will do everything to respect the rules here and follow all the necessary instructions from Tokyo2020. We are very pleased that the rest of the team can continue in the Olympics," he added.

Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

08:33 AM

Confirmed: Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics

The Australian city of Brisbane will host the 2032 summer Olympics after the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday approved the recommendation of its executive board.

Brisbane becomes the third Australian city to get the Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

08:10 AM

Ellen White has given Team GB the lead against Chile

They are thoroughly dominant in Sapporo as half time approaches. You can follow the game with Molly McElwee on our live blog here.

GOAL!!!@ellsbells89 reacts quickest in the box to score from close range.



🇬🇧 1-0 🇨🇱#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/jHXdanrpuv — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 21, 2021

08:08 AM

Frazer Clarke backed to continue Team GB's Olympic Boxing success

By PA

Joe Joyce has backed Frazer Clarke to continue Great Britain's proud Olympic record in the super-heavyweight division since the turn of the century, saying: "His time is now."

Every British entrant since 2000 in the highest weight category has at least finished in the podium places at a Games, with Audley Harrison starting that run as he collected a gold medal at Sydney 21 years ago.

Anthony Joshua emulated Harrison at London 2012, either side of David Price taking bronze at Beijing 2008 and Joyce having to settle for silver after losing a controversial split decision to France's Tony Yoka at Rio 2016.

Great Britain's Frazer Clarke during day four of the European Games 2019 i - PA

Clarke, who has missed out on qualification for the last two Olympics but did travel to Brazil as a sparring partner, has some big shoes to fill in Tokyo although he has been tipped to succeed by his predecessor Joyce.

"I believe he's got the abilities, he's hungry and he's waited long enough," said Joyce, who takes on Carlos Takam on Saturday and is poised to face the winner of Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk after becoming the WBO mandatory challenger.

"I think his time is now and he'll be looking to deliver and perform."

07:29 AM

The Blue Impulse

Japanese pilots drew the five Olympic rings over Tokyo on Wednesday in a practice flight ahead of a similar manoeuvre which is scheduled for later this week to mark the official start of the Tokyo Games.

The Japanese air force's aerobatic demonstration squadron, Blue Impulse, flew over the capital shortly after noon and drew the Olympic symbol with white smoke near the national stadium, with people on the ground waving and taking smartphone photos.

"The sky is blue today so I was able to clearly see the five white contrails, so it was exhilarating," said Noriko Hoshino, a 44-year-old office worker.

The opening ceremony is slated for Friday evening, but the softball and soccer competitions are already underway.

The Blue Impulse aerobatic demonstration team of Japan Air Self-Defence Force forms - AFP

On Friday, the rings will bear the original colours of blue, yellow, black, green and red, an official at the Air Self-Defence Force said.

The Blue Impulse first drew the interlocking rings over central Tokyo as part of the opening ceremony of the 1964 Olympics in the city.

For many in Japan, the Olympic symbol, drawn in a clear, autumn sky with precision, was one of the most memorable moments from the sporting event held to show the world the country's recovery from World War Two.

07:10 AM

Well there is one thing missing...

06:55 AM

Team GB vs Chile women's football

Kicks off in around 35 minutes time. Follow all the build-up and action with Molly McElwee on our live blog.

06:42 AM

There's the Brazil team who will play China later

As #GuerreirasDoBrasil 🇧🇷 estão escaladas para a estreia na @tokyo2020!



Bárbara, Bruna Benites, Érika, Rafaelle e Tamires; Formiga, Andressinha, Duda e Marta; Bia Zaneratto e Debinha.



🇧🇷 x 🇨🇳 | 5h (de Brasília) | Globo, SporTV, Bandsports pic.twitter.com/tcovR5AbGF — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) July 21, 2021

06:38 AM

Rising cases

By AP

The head of the World Health Organization says the Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by how many COVID-19 cases arise because eliminating risk is impossible.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an International Olympic Committee meeting that how infections are handled is what matters most.

"The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible and onward transmission is interrupted," he said.

The number of Games-linked COVID-19 cases in Japan this month was 79 on Wednesday, with more international athletes testing positive at home and unable to travel.

Teammates classed as close contacts of infected athletes can continue training and preparing for events under a regime of isolation and extra monitoring.

06:32 AM

Tom Garry with the Team GB team news

Team GB starting XI v Chile: Roebuck; Bronze, Houghton (c), Bright, Daly; Little, Walsh, Weir, Stanway, White, Hemp — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) July 21, 2021

06:30 AM

'Can this team win the gold medal? Yes'

Three Team GB stars sat down with Telegraph Sport's Tom Garry before Tokyo: Wales’ Sophie Ingle, Scotland’s Kim Little, and England’s Nikita Parris. You can read our exclusive interview here.

“That can be flipped around - maybe other teams don’t quite know what we’ll do or what to expect from us. There are pros as well as cons. With the group of players that we have, we’ve got every chance."

06:24 AM

The US also make a winning start in the softball

The United States has begun its quest to regain the Olympic softball gold medal with a dominating performance from Cat Osterman, who lost the championship game 13 years ago.

She pitched one-hit ball over six innings and struck out nine to beat Italy 2-0 Wednesday.

Michelle Moultrie singled in a run in the fourth inning for the top-ranked U.S., which lost the title to Japan 3-1 at the 2008 Beijing Games. Janie Reed, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Jake Reed, added a sacrifice fly.

US starter Catherine Osterman (L) pitches during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games softball opening round - AFP

Osterman, a 38-year-old left-hander, walked none on a humid afternoon with a 94-degree temperature that was even more steamy on the artificial turf. The last remaining player from the 2004 gold medalists, she improved to 6-1 in Olympic play with 66 strikeouts in 38 innings.

Softball and baseball were dropped for 2012 and 2016 and restored for these Olympics.

06:11 AM

A reminder it's an 8.30am kick off

You can access the full TV schedule for the Games here.

Let the Games begin. ⚽



Our women's football team are first up at Tokyo 2020, as they face Chile in their opening group match.



08:30 KO (BST)

📺 BBC 2 and Eurosport 1#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/iVvcwD8P80 — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 21, 2021

06:10 AM

Alistrair Brownlee back Games going ahead

Briton Alistair Brownlee said the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics should go ahead after doubts were raised about a cancellation if COVID-19 cases spiked.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday they did not rule out cancelling the Games if COVID-19 cases rose, as more athletes tested positive for the virus.

There have been 67 cases of COVID-19 infections in Japan among people accredited for the Games since July 1, despite strict entry measures.

"I think they should go ahead," Brownlee, who won triathlon gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, told the Guardian. "The timing is going to be difficult but it was always going to be difficult.

"'If not now, when?' is the argument I put forward to that. It provides a great opportunity to show that these events can get back to some sort of normality."

Brownlee will not defend his title in Japan after failing to qualify.

06:03 AM

Becca Meyers forced to withdraw from Paralympics

By AP

American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won't let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.

Meyers, who is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder, won three gold medals at the last Paralympics. In a statement explaining her withdrawal, she said the USOPC had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017.

The USOPC said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games, which has left the federation only one slot for a PCA who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers. The PCA has more than 27 years of coaching experience and 11 years with para swimmers, the USOPC said.

"This PCA joins a staff of 10 additional accomplished swim professionals, all who have experience with blind swimmers; totaling 11 staff for 34 athletes," the USOPC said in a statement.

"The decisions we've made on behalf of the team have not been easy, and we are heartbroken for athletes who are unable to have their previous support resources available," the USOPC said. "We are confident in the level of support we will offer Team USA and look forward to providing them a positive athlete experience even in the most unprecedented times."

Meyers, 26, said she made the decision to drop out because she is "speaking up for future generations of Paralympic athletes in hope that they never have to experience the pain I've been through."

Her sponsors Speedo said in a statement: “Becca has been forced to make a decision that no Paralympian should ever have to make and Speedo fully supports her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. As a valued member of Team Speedo, we continue to stand alongside Becca and support her journey and all that makes her an inspiring role model for the next generation of swimmers.”

Several members of the United States Congress have seen Meyers' story and taken to to social media to voice their support.

Maryland native Becca Meyers is a two-time Paralympian and six-time medalist with three gold medals. It is disgraceful that she was denied essential and reasonable accommodations, which led to her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. Our Paralympic athletes deserve better. https://t.co/zrylepqjNV — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) July 20, 2021

05:58 AM

Keeping the power on

Japan has rebooted extra power plants, including a long-dormant nuclear reactor, to avoid a power crisis as temperatures soar in Tokyo. Organisers are rolling out various tools to beat the heat, including mist-spraying stations for Olympic horses and cooling vests for referees. The New Zealand men's hockey coach, however, is confident his team are ready for the heat.

"We've ... had plenty of time in the heat chamber and plenty of training to be able to get ourselves as good as we can from within New Zealand," Darren Smith said at a news conference Wednesday.

05:57 AM

Women's football starts today

You can follow Great Britain vs Chile with Molly McElwee on our live blog.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's women's soccer team said they will take the knee before their opening match of the Tokyo Olympics against Australia to raise awareness about greater racial equality in sport.

The International Olympic Committee has relaxed its Rule 50, which had previously forbidden athletes from any protests but now allows them to make gestures on the field, provided they do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors.

"We are delighted that the IOC has made room for athletes to use their voices for good at the Olympic Games and are proud of our athletes for making a global stand for greater racial equality," Rob Waddell, New Zealand's Chef de Mission in Tokyo, said in a statement.

"We fully support athlete advocacy where the New Zealand Team values are upheld."

Britain's women's soccer coach Hege Riise also said last week that her players will take the knee before matches at the Tokyo Games to raise awareness about racism and all forms of discrimination.

05:50 AM

The Games begin with softball victory for Japan

By Reuters

Japan's women's softball team got the Tokyo 2020 Olympics off to a winning start for the hosts on Wednesday, kicking off a pandemic-postponed Games that the World Health Organization says can be "a celebration of hope" even as COVID-19 cases surge.

Olympics and Japanese officials have forged ahead with the sports spectacle despite opposition in the country to hosting more than 11,000 athletes, staff and media - dozens of whom have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Spectators have been barred and restrictions have been imposed in and around Tokyo in an effort to minimise health risks among residents and visitors.

WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Games should go ahead to demonstrate to the world what can be achieved with the right plan and measures.

"May the rays of hope from this land illuminate a new dawn for a healthy, safer and fairer world," he said, holding aloft an Olympic Games torch as he addressed International Olympic Committee members in the Japanese capital. "It is my sincere hope the Tokyo Games succeed."

Back in business! 🥎



After helping Japan 🇯🇵 secure #softball gold at Beijing 2008, Ueno Yukiko leads the host nation to an opening victory over Australia 🇦🇺 at #Tokyo2020. 💪#StrongerTogether #Olympics pic.twitter.com/F897GgVULt — Olympics (@Olympics) July 21, 2021

However, Tedros warned the world was in the early stages of another wave of infections and criticised vaccine discrepancies between countries.

Japan, with about 34% of the population having had at least one dose of the vaccine, has been concerned the Olympics could become a super-spreader event.

In a recent poll in the Asahi newspaper, 68% of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organisers to control coronavirus infections, with 55% saying they were opposed to the Games going ahead.

The Games' official opening ceremony is on Friday and is expected to be a scaled-down, sobering performance, according to Marco Balich, a senior advisor to the Tokyo ceremonies executive producer.

As with the opening ceremony, the women's softball match between gold-medal contender Japan and Australia was held without spectators amid buzzing cicadas and polite applause from a few hundred staff at the stadium in Fukushima. The region was devastated by the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, which was triggered by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.