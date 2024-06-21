Tokyo Olympic BMX champ Niek Kimmann to miss Paris Games with inflamed heart muscle

2023 UEC BMX Racing European

Tokyo Olympic BMX racing gold medalist Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands will miss the Paris Games due to an inflamed heart muscle.

Kimmann, 28, has felt symptoms for a while and underwent a test after last month's world championships that revealed the inflammation.

Medical staff said chances of recovery are high, and Kimmann can return to competition after recovery, according to a press release.

"The doctors do not consider it responsible to participate at this time," he said in the release. "Of course, I would have loved to defend my title from Tokyo, but my health comes first."

At last month's worlds, Kimmann took silver behind Frenchman Joris Daudet and ahead of Frenchman Sylvain André in Rock Hill, South Carolina.