Is Tokyo Marathon on TV? Start time and how to watch as Eliud Kipchoge returns

Eliud Kipchoge is set to compete in the city where he won Olympic marathon gold in 2021 (Getty Images)

Eliud Kipchoge leads a strong line-up set to compete at the 2024 Tokyo Marathon.

Kipchoge returns to Japan having won Olympic gold on the streets of Sapporo at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before setting a course record on his last entry in March 2022.

Fellow Kenyans Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich and Timothy Kiplagat are also slated to start the race on what is sure to be an emotional occasion after the passing of world record holder Kelvin Kiptum earlier in February.

The women’s field features distance running great Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and defending champion Rosemary Wanjiru (Kenya).

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2024 Tokyo Marathon?

The fist World Marathon Major of the year will be held on 3 March in Tokyo. The marathon will start at 9.10am local time (12.10am GMT), five minutes after the wheelchair athletes get underway. A cut-off time of seven hours has been set by the race organisers.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Tokyo Marathon on Eurosport, with coverage online from midnight to 3am GMT.

What is the course?

The 26.2-mile course is a weave around the centre of the capital of Japan, with sights including the famous Tokyo Dome. The marathon starts at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, known as Tocho for short, and the finish line is next to Tokyo Station.

What are the other Marathon World Majors?

Tokyo is the first of six major marathons in 2024. Boston and London follow in April before a gap to Berlin, Chicago and New York in the autumn.

Who is competing in Tokyo?

The invited men’s elite field consists of:

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)

Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich (Kenya)

Timothy Kiplagat (Kenya)

Benson Kipruto (Kenya)

Hailemaryam Kiros (Ethiopia)

Andualem Belay (Ethiopia)

Tsegaye Getachew (Ethiopia)

Chalu Deso (Ethiopia)

Victor Kiplangat (USA)

Kengo Suzuki (Japan)

Ichitaka Tamashita (Japan)

Kenya Sonota (Japan)

Kyohei Hosoya (Japan)

Kazuya Nishiyama (Japan)

Yohei Ikeda (Japan)

And the women’s invitees are:

Sifan Hassan (Netherlands)

Amane Beriso Shankule (Ethiopia)

Rosemary Wanjiru (Kenya)

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (Israel)

Tigist Abacyechew (Ethiopia)

Sutume Asefa Kebede (Ethiopia)

Magdalena Shauri (Tanzania)

Buzunesh Getachew (Ethiopia)

Meseret Abebayahau (Ethiopia)

Hitomi Niiya (Japan)

Yumi Yoshikawa (Japan)