Étoile de Bessèges – stage 5 time trial start times

Etoile de Besseges 2021 - 51st Edition - 4th stage Rousson - Saint Siffret 152 km - 06/02/2021 - Tim Wellens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhoto&#xc2;&#xa9;2021
After four days of racing, the final day of Étoile de Bessèges, the first European stage race of 2021, is upon us.

Stage 5 brings a short, 11-kilometre time trial in Alès to conclude the race, with a flat opening 8.5 kilometres culminating in a 2.5-kilometre, 8 per cent climb.

Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens holds a commanding 44-second overall lead after his solo victory on stage 3. The Belgian, who sets off last at 15:45 (CET), is highly likely to hang onto his lead and take the orange jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Before he crosses the line, though, a battle is likely to rage among the riders lying between second and 11th place. Lying in that group are stars such as Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) looking to usurp the podium spots currently held by Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation).

That group of riders start setting off at 15:23 (CET), beginning with Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), with each rider thereafter setting off in two-minute intervals. Every previous rider will set off in one-minute intervals.

Stay on Cyclingnews for full live coverage of the stage 5 time trial, and check our How to watch Étoile de Bessèges page for information on how to watch the action live, wherever you are.

Start order

Rider Name (Country) Team

Start time (CET)

1

Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy

13:19

2

Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:20

3

Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

13:21

4

Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ

13:22

5

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

13:23

6

Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie

13:24

7

Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

13:25

8

Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole

13:26

9

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

13:27

10

Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB

13:28

11

Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo

13:29

12

Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos

13:30

13

Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole

13:31

14

Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation

13:32

15

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo

13:33

16

Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal

13:34

17

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko

13:35

18

Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

13:36

19

Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

13:37

20

Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

13:38

21

Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

13:39

22

Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis

13:40

23

Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

13:41

24

Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB

13:42

25

Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis

13:43

26

Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93

13:44

27

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

13:45

28

Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma

13:46

29

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

13:47

30

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic

13:48

31

Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

13:49

32

Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

13:50

33

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation

13:51

34

Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:52

35

Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe

13:53

36

Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo

13:54

37

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

13:55

38

Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis

13:56

39

Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

13:57

40

Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole

13:58

41

Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

13:59

42

Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo

14:00

43

Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos

14:01

44

Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

14:02

45

Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team

14:03

46

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB

14:04

47

Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

14:05

48

Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB

14:06

49

Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix

14:07

50

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos

14:08

51

Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo

14:09

52

Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

14:10

53

Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis

14:11

54

Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB

14:12

55

Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

14:13

56

Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

14:14

57

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

14:15

58

Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

14:16

59

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie

14:17

60

Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

14:18

61

Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko

14:19

62

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation

14:20

63

Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

14:21

64

Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

14:22

65

William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:23

66

Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis

14:24

67

Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

14:25

68

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

14:26

69

Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo

14:27

70

Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

14:28

71

Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

14:29

72

Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

14:30

73

Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal

14:31

74

John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal

14:32

75

Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

14:33

76

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal

14:34

77

Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:35

78

Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

14:36

79

Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe

14:37

80

Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

14:38

81

Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo

14:39

82

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:40

83

Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos

14:41

84

Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos

14:42

85

Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

14:43

86

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic

14:44

87

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

14:45

88

Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:46

89

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko

14:47

90

Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole

14:48

91

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation

14:49

92

Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix

14:50

93

Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

14:51

94

Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation

14:52

95

Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie

14:53

96

Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy

14:54

97

Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation

14:55

98

Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo

14:56

99

Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

14:57

100

Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

14:58

101

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

14:59

102

Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko

15:00

103

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

15:01

104

Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

15:02

105

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team

15:03

106

Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:04

107

Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

15:05

108

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

15:06

109

Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko

15:07

110

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole

15:08

111

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

15:09

112

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

15:10

113

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15:11

114

Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie

15:12

115

Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix

15:13

116

Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB

15:14

117

Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole

15:15

118

Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

15:16

119

August Jensen (Nor) Delko

15:17

120

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

15:18

121

Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis

15:19

122

Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers

15:20

123

Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

15:21

124

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal

15:22

125

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

15:23

126

Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko

15:25

127

Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos

15:27

128

Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

15:29

129

Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

15:31

130

Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ

15:33

131

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team

15:35

132

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal

15:37

133

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers

15:39

134

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation

15:41

135

Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

15:43

136

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

15:45

