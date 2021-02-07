Étoile de Bessèges – stage 5 time trial start times
After four days of racing, the final day of Étoile de Bessèges, the first European stage race of 2021, is upon us.
Stage 5 brings a short, 11-kilometre time trial in Alès to conclude the race, with a flat opening 8.5 kilometres culminating in a 2.5-kilometre, 8 per cent climb.
Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens holds a commanding 44-second overall lead after his solo victory on stage 3. The Belgian, who sets off last at 15:45 (CET), is highly likely to hang onto his lead and take the orange jersey on Sunday afternoon.
Before he crosses the line, though, a battle is likely to rage among the riders lying between second and 11th place. Lying in that group are stars such as Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) looking to usurp the podium spots currently held by Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation).
That group of riders start setting off at 15:23 (CET), beginning with Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), with each rider thereafter setting off in two-minute intervals. Every previous rider will set off in one-minute intervals.
Check our How to watch Étoile de Bessèges page for information on how to watch the action live, wherever you are.
Start order
Rider Name (Country) Team
Start time (CET)
1
Samy Aurignac (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
13:19
2
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:20
3
Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
13:21
4
Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
13:22
5
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
13:23
6
Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13:24
7
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
13:25
8
Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
13:26
9
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13:27
10
Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal WB
13:28
11
Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
13:29
12
Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
13:30
13
Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
13:31
14
Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
13:32
15
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) EF Education-Nippo
13:33
16
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13:34
17
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko
13:35
18
Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
13:36
19
Jason Tesson (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
13:37
20
Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
13:38
21
Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13:39
22
Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
13:40
23
Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13:41
24
Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
13:42
25
Tom Bohli (Swi) Cofidis
13:43
26
Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
13:44
27
Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
13:45
28
Vojtech Repa (Cze) Equipo Kern Pharma
13:46
29
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
13:47
30
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
13:48
31
Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
13:49
32
Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
13:50
33
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
13:51
34
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:52
35
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
13:53
36
Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
13:54
37
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
13:55
38
Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
13:56
39
Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
13:57
40
Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
13:58
41
Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
13:59
42
Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
14:00
43
Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Qhubeka Assos
14:01
44
Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
14:02
45
Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
14:03
46
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal WB
14:04
47
Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
14:05
48
Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal WB
14:06
49
Sam Gaze (NZl) Alpecin-Fenix
14:07
50
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
14:08
51
Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education-Nippo
14:09
52
Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
14:10
53
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Cofidis
14:11
54
Joel Suter (Swi) Bingoal WB
14:12
55
Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
14:13
56
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
14:14
57
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
14:15
58
Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
14:16
59
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Total Direct Energie
14:17
60
Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
14:18
61
Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko
14:19
62
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
14:20
63
Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14:21
64
Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
14:22
65
William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:23
66
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
14:24
67
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
14:25
68
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
14:26
69
Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
14:27
70
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14:28
71
Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
14:29
72
Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
14:30
73
Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
14:31
74
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
14:32
75
Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14:33
76
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14:34
77
Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:35
78
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
14:36
79
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14:37
80
Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
14:38
81
Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
14:39
82
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:40
83
Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
14:41
84
Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
14:42
85
Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
14:43
86
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
14:44
87
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
14:45
88
Owain Doull (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:46
89
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko
14:47
90
Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
14:48
91
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
14:49
92
Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
14:50
93
Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
14:51
94
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
14:52
95
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
14:53
96
Johan le Bon (Fra) Cambodia Cycling Academy
14:54
97
Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
14:55
98
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-Nippo
14:56
99
Romain Cardis (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
14:57
100
Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
14:58
101
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14:59
102
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Delko
15:00
103
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
15:01
104
Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15:02
105
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
15:03
106
Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:04
107
Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15:05
108
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
15:06
109
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko
15:07
110
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
15:08
111
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
15:09
112
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15:10
113
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15:11
114
Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
15:12
115
Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Fenix
15:13
116
Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
15:14
117
Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
15:15
118
Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
15:16
119
August Jensen (Nor) Delko
15:17
120
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15:18
121
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
15:19
122
Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
15:20
123
Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
15:21
124
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
15:22
125
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
15:23
126
Clément Carisey (Fra) Delko
15:25
127
Michael Gogl (Aut) Team Qhubeka Assos
15:27
128
Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
15:29
129
Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
15:31
130
Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
15:33
131
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
15:35
132
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15:37
133
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
15:39
134
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
15:41
135
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
15:43
136
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15:45