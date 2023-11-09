Toho rolls past Lake Howell in Heroes Bowl 49-9

Churandy Duval ran for 132 yards and four touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Sabby Meassick threw for 251 yards and three more touchdowns as visiting Tohopekaliga rolled past Lake Howell 49-9 in the Heroes Bowl.

Toho (6-5) coach Anthony Paradiso gave the senior Duval the opportunity to have a huge game and he answered with the four scores, coming on carries of 7 yards, 12, 4, and 10. He ended the season with 866 yards and six touchdowns.

Meassick found his favorite receiver quite often, hooking up with senior Julian Nasco for 150 yards in receptions, including a 34-yard toiuchdown. He also hooked up with Delvin Pryor and Jaxson Hardnett for short touchdown passes.

Toho converted three on-side kicks with kicker Taylor Domres.

Meassick started the game off a bit slowly, with three straight incompletions, but after that he was near flawless in running his season total 3,759 yards, which leads the state in passing, according to MaxPreps.com. He has thrown 39 touchdown passes. In two seasons at Toho, Meassick has thrown for 6,853 yards and 78 touchdowns.

The Lake Howell (6-5) touchdown came on a 21-yard pass from third-string quarterback Mason Glenn to Shamar Morris to provide the final margin.

