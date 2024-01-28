Toho defensive lineman Andrew Hines commits to USF

Tohopekaliga High defensive end Andrew Hines committed to USF on Saturday after a visit with the Bulls coaching staff and tour of the facilities at the Tampa school.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder is the No. 33-ranked player in the Sentinel’s Class of 2025 Super60.

“To be frank, I was really considering a few other schools and it was a really hard decision,” Hines said, “but as soon as I stepped on campus and got inside the indoor facility, I knew where my heart was. I knew where home was.”

Hines is the first NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision commit under second year Toho coach Anthony Paradiso. Hines was second on the Tigers in tackles last season with 112, an average of 10 tackles per game. He also had 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and a fumble recovery. Toho ended the season 6-5 after a 49-9 Heroes Bowl victory over Lake Howell.

He lost his mother, Kristi McCune, to cancer three years ago and he has said his mother is a daily inspiration.

“That’s definitely been something that changed me. … made me a lot tougher. I learned a lot from it in regard to just being a man,” Hines said. “I learned how to handle situations better and how a man should just be a man in those moments. … being able to communicate things and being able to work hard.

“My work ethic probably wouldn’t be the same as it is now if I hadn’t lost my mom.”

He said it was hard to describe how proud he knows his mother would be of him after today’s news.

“Gosh, I don’t think she could wrap her head around all of it. I don’t think she would want me to move to college,” Hines said. “But she would be really proud of me, mostly for my work ethic and everything.”

Hines is an extremely athletic edge rusher who also can play the 3-technique, which is the likely position he will play for the Bulls. He’s quick, has great footwork and is very active to the ball. He’ll benefit greatly from a college training table and weight regimen.

Hines said USF defensive line coach Kevin Patrick was instrumental in his recruitment, but said the entire staff was involved.

“KP was good. That’s my dude. As soon as I started talking to him, we connected. We clicked,” Hines said. “I think we have similar personalities and he kind of reminds me of an older version of myself. There are some good dudes over there. Coach Orlando [Todd, defensive coordinator] was a good dude to talk to and Coach Rowe [James, defensive pass game coordinator] was a good dude to talk to .. just everyone.”

He had previous offers from Pitt, Appalachian State, James Madison, Marshall and Ohio. He didn’t have a USF offer until Saturday.

“It just felt like home. Before I talked to any coaches I just knew I was going to play there one day,” Hines said. “I didn’t even have the offer when I got there. … I ended up talking to some coaches and they told me I had the offer.

“I guess they knew me, through my coach, Coach Diso.”

Paradiso has often praised his defensive lineman.

“Oh my gosh, it’s really hard to describe Coach Diso. He’s like a father figure,” Hines said. “He’s really just a loving guy who cares about the kids. He’s a players’ coach, as corny as that might sound.

“”He’s been there when I needed him. … If I was broken down on the side of the road, if my didn’t answer, I’d be calling Coach Diso.”

He said his father, Frank Hines, has also been instrumental in his football grind.

“I remember when I first started playing football, a lot of times I’d want to quit,” Hines said. “I was out of shape almost my entire life. I remember one time, I was about 14-15, and I told my dad that I wanted to take football very serious.

“I remember him in the garage and I had my shirt on and I was doing pushups, but I couldn’t even do one push-up and I remember my dad grabbing the back of my shirt and pulling me up while I was doing push-ups.”

Hines is the fourth commitment to USF’s 2025 recruiting class, joining fellow Central Floridian Jabari Smith, a receiver at Wekiva.

Smith is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound slot prospect with great speed and good hands. He is a solid route runner and can turn underneath routes into big gainers with his ability to make tacklers miss. Smith is No. 44 in the Sentinel’s 2025 Super60.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, as well as college football recruiting. He can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.