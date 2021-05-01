Tofpi, Southern softball sweeps Northwest

May 1—When the outcome of the game is on the line, just hand the bat to Josie Tofpi and sit back.

Tofpi, who ranks in the top 10 nationally hitting with runners in scoring position, played her part as Missouri Southern's walk-off hero once again on Friday afternoon as the Lions swept Northwest Missouri 4-3 and 8-2 at Pat Lipira Softball Complex in Joplin.

Tofpi had two hits and two runs batted in for Southern in the opening game. Then in the nightcap, she had another hit and made a number of silky smooth plays from shortstop.

"I think just going up and having that confidence in my team behind me," Tofpi said. "I can't do it without them having that confidence going up to the plate. They make me want to be put in that situation."

"Josie is clutch," Lions coach Hallie Blackney said. "She is big time. She has been a big-time player. All three years she has been a big-time player. If the game is on the line, I want the bat in her hands. She does a great job."

But Tofpi wasn't the only bright spot as Southern (26-13-1, 17-6-1) received solid hitting and strong pitching to secure its second straight doubleheader sweep. The Lions also extended their winning streak to six games and have won nine of their last 10 contests.

In total, Southern has also claimed 17 of its last 20 contests.

"Consistent, gritty play from us today," Blackney said. "Northwest is a lot better than their record shows. They have really good pitching. They have some good hitters. I felt like, one through nine, we have some good hitters. We had different people stepping up. Abbey Gann to come in and close out the seventh inning. It's just awesome. It's a true team win. It's a true team day. When we are firing on all cylinders, everybody is together."

The Lions remain in third in the MIAA standings, trailing second-place Central Missouri by a half-game and first-place Central Oklahoma by 1 1/2 games with just a pair of games remaining in regular season play.

Story continues

Southern wraps up its regular season on Saturday, playing host to Missouri Western for another doubleheader, which will be Senior Day. Game one first pitch is set for noon.

MSSU 4, NWMSU 3

For the second time in four days, Tofpi came through in the clutch for Southern.

On a 2-2 count, Tofpi lined a single through the right side for a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

"I just relaxed," Tofpi said. "I know that is an intense moment for a batter. I just have to relax, stay within myself and do what I do. My mindset is staying relaxed, not thinking too much. Just going up there and having fun."

The rally started when freshman Yazmin Vargas collected a one-out single through the left side. She advanced into scoring position when senior Makaila Leonhart was hit by pitch to set the stage for Tofpi, who provided the heroics.

Tofpi, a native of Moore, Oklahoma, finished 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Earlier in the game, sophomore catcher Ashlynn Williams gave the Lions' a 2-0 lead in the opening frame with a two-run triple to center field, scoring Leighton Withers and Tofpi.

Northwest took a 3-2 advantage in the top of the fifth after back-to-back home runs by Olivia Daugherty and Kaitlyn Weis. Daugherty's shot was a two-run blast to left.

Southern tied the game at 3 with an RBI groundout by Tofpi in the bottom of the fifth.

Freshman Kara Amos picked up the win after hurling three innings of one-run ball for the Lions. Abby Atkin started the game and went four innings in a no-decision, limiting the Bearcats to one earned run and three hits.

MSSU 8, NWMSU 2

The Lions totaled nine hits and plated the final five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away with the six-run victory.

Southern struck first when Withers brought Vargas home on a bunt single. The Bearcats countered thanks to a two-run double by Abby Nolte in the top of the third, taking a 2-1 advantage.

But the Lions responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to claim a 3-2 lead. The damage was done by Lynnlee Parrott, who delivered with a pinch-hit, two-run double.

"Anytime someone punches us, we punch back twice as hard," Tofpi said.

Kristen Wade picked up an RBI in the sixth inning on a fielder's choice, while Leonhart added an RBI single and Withers picked up an RBI.

Bailey Lacy tossed six solid innings, yielding just two runs on six hits while striking out four. Gann struck out the side in the seventh.

"It's amazing how much growth this team made," Blackney said. "It's because we trust ourselves. We are resilient. Let's keep enjoying it."