Toffoli's point streak continues in Game 2 win

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

It was an eventful pregame warmup prior to Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens. There were some late changes due to absences and returns that altered the lineups for both teams prior to the contest.

Vegas played without the services of Chandler Stephenson, who was a surprise scratch after he was absent from warmups. Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar ended up logging time on the top line in Stephenson’s place. The Golden Knights announced after the game that Stephenson is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Patrick Brown also got back into the fold after being scratched for two straight games. If Stephenson can’t play in Game 3 then it will be interesting to see if Cody Glass gets a chance to be in the team’s top-six forward group.

Jeff Petry was a late addition to Montreal’s lineup after missing two games with a hand injury. The Canadiens had eight blueliners on the ice for warmups. Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak ended up being scratched because of the returns of Petry and Jon Merrill. Petry didn’t take part in line rushes and he was initially listed as a scratch, but his return was announced by the team shortly before puck drop. He also played through a subconjunctival hemorrhage, which was the result of broken blood vessels under his corneas. Merrill came back after being sidelined since May 27 with an undisclosed ailment.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

MONTREAL 3 VEGAS 2 (Series tied 1-1)

The Canadiens bounced back from Monday’s defeat, which ended the team’s seven-game win streak, with a victory to even up the series in the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Montreal had plenty of chances early in Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, but Marc-Andre Fleury kept them off the scoresheet. The Canadiens managed to capitalize on their chances on Wednesday.

Story continues

Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored their fifth goals of the playoffs during the first period.

Toffoli’s marker stretched his point streak to eight straight games. He has five goals and five assists during that span.

Paul Byron gave Montreal a 3-0 lead at the 17:45 mark of the second stanza with his first goal since he provided the game winner against Toronto back on May 20 in the team’s postseason opener.

Alex Pietrangelo scored the first of his two goals in the contest just 61 seconds later. He got his third goal of the postseason at 14:46 of the third period. Pietrangelo had a game-high seven shots on target as well.

Cole Caufield, who scored his first NHL playoff goal in Game 1 versus Vegas, picked up an assist on Wednesday to extend his point streak to four consecutive contests. He has one goal and three helpers during that time.

Joel Edmundson earned a pair of assists, while Corey Perry, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jeff Petry, Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson picked up a helper apiece.

Karlsson is currently riding a six-game point spree. He has two goals and six assists during that stretch. Karlsson leads the Golden Knights in playoff scoring with 13 points in 15 matches.

Fleury stopped 20 of 23 shots in the defeat, which snapped his five-game win streak.

Carey Price shielded 29 shots in the victory and the Canadiens blocked 26 shots in front of him.

Ben Chiarot posted a game-high nine hits, while Shea Weber was credited with seven hits and six blocks.

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more